PAOLA — Phil S. Dixon, co-founder of the Negro League Baseball Museum, will be in town to celebrate the legacy of African American baseball.
The Paola United Methodist Men will host Dixon, who will present “The Kansas City Monarchs in Your Hometown.”
The presentation and discussion is 7:30 p.m. March 12 at Paola United Methodist Church at 209 S. Silver St. Door sopen at 7:15 for the event which is free.
Dixon’s presentation will explore the early barnstorming days of the Kansas City Monarchs and highlight stars like Wilbur “Bullet” Rogan, Satchel Paige and Jackie Robinson.
