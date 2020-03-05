PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg State senior Anders Vance, an offensive lineman, was named to the All-MIAA football team.
Vance, a graduate of Louisburg High School, is the starting center for the Pittsburg State Gorillas. He is 6-1, 264 pounds.
Vance has been with the program since 2016. He was a red shirt freshman. Vance played in a reserve role during the 2018 season.
He competed for a starting role on the offensive line and won the job at center for the 2019 season.
Vance was a first-team Kansas Class 4A All-State selection at offensive and defensive lineman his senior season with the Louisburg Wildcat football team.
He was selected to represent Louisburg in the Kansas Shrine Bowl.
Vance, a defensive tackle for the Wildcats, made 35 tackles his senior season. He was a run-stopper. He made six tackles for a loss of yardage, had one sack and recovered a fumble. Vance also played on the offensive line where he helped open holes for the Louisburg rushing attack.
Vance also wrestled and played golf in high school for the Wildcats.
Anders is a political science major. He is the son of Rob and Alicia Vance.
