OSAWATOMIE — Golfers, sports fans and friends are coming together for the Puttin’ For Palmer Fundraiser to raise money for the Palmer Swafford Medical Fund.
Palmer is the son of Ashlee Ann Johnson and Tanner Swafford.
He will turn 1 later this month.
Palmer is facing some serious medical issues, which started out as food allergies but are much more than that. He is being tested for Mast Cell Activation Syndrome and Mastocytosis (a type of leukemia).
The Mayo Clinic is interested in taking Palmer’s case, but does not take the insurance the family has.
To raise money for Palmer to be treated at the Mayo Clinic, the family is having The Puttin’ For Palmer fundraiser on Sunday, Sept. 12, at the Osawatomie Golf Course. Registration is at 7 a.m. with a shotgun start at 8 a.m. It is a four-man scramble, and limited team space is available.
Tournament prizes will be awarded at 1:30 p.m. A raffle will also be held at the Osawatomie Golf Course clubhouse with proceeds benefiting the Palmer Swafford Medical Fund. Lunch is being provided by Price Chopper.
One of the raffle prizes is an autographed, framed 8x10 picture of Patrick Mahomes.
Contact Ashlee at (913) 406-7814 or email her at ashlee2011@live.com or Tanner at (469) 307-8483 or email at tanner7190@gmail.com for more information or to register a team.
Palmer’s grandmother, Karla Johnson, has set up a GoFundMe page, Let’s Help Palmer, to raise money for his medical expenses as well.
Ashlee Ann Johnson is a graduate of Paola High School. She played basketball for the Lady Panthers in high school.
Her grandfather, the late Jim Johnson, worked for many years for the Paola America Legion baseball program. He also owned and operated Paola Floral for many years.
Ashlee Ann Johnson’s father, Jeremy Johnson, also a Paola High School graduate, played baseball for the Paola Panthers and the Paola American Legion baseball team.
“I know most people talk about how they can’t believe how fast time is flying, but this has been the hardest, longest 11 months of our lives,” Ashlee Ann Johnson said. “We have struggled with Palmers’ constant, and ever-changing food allergies and other allergies that seem to change by the hour.
“Please keep our family and specifically Palmer in your prayers and thoughts,” she said. “It would mean a lot.”
