PAOLA – Quarterback Steve Froeschle threw a single-season record 55 touchdown passes, wide out Andrew Phillips caught a record 17 conversion receptions and linebacker Luke Robinson registered a record 16 quarterback sacks to lead the Pylon Panthers to an 11-1 regular season in the Paola Flag Football League.
The Pylon Panthers won the regular season title. They went 4-0 in postseason tournament, defeating the Cinco Mapaches for the championship.
The Pylon Panthers outscored their opponents 441 to 229 with a point differential of 212 points. They led the league and set single-season record for most points, fewest points allowed and point differential.
Froeschle also threw a record 47 conversion passes and had the highest quarterback rating in the history of the league.
Phillips led the team with his 52 receptions with 12 touchdowns. Phillips is ranked fifth among wide outs.
Jace Trumbly was second on the team in receptions with 49. He led the club with 15 touchdowns. Trumbly was the fourth highest rated wide out in the league.
Robinson tied the record for the most defensive touchdowns in a season with four. Robinson added 20 tackles and broke up eight passes. He was rated the second best defender in the league.
Tropic Thunder placed second in the league with a record of 10-2. Soup-A-Stars was third overall with a 9-3 record.
The Cinco Mapaches lost in the first round of the postseason tournament and fought their way back to the title game. The Pylon Panthers were too much for the Cinco Mapaches and ended the comeback story on their way to the championship.
Robinson deflected three passes in the championship game. Phillips picked off two passes.
Froeschle continued to dominate at quarterback. Trumbly made several big time catches.
BGP, a team of players from Osawatomie, honored their friend, the late Brandon Guilfoyle Pace.
“He is our buddy,” Derrick Brewer said. “We have his number and his initials on our uniforms.”
Tropic Thunder had the most unique uniforms in the league, featuring cut-off Hawaiian shirts and shorts that made them look like a cross between Jimmy Buffett and Larry the Cable Guy.
The Paola Flag Football League featured some of the great high school football players from the area, including former Panther 1,000-yard rusher Skyler Hawkins, Louisburg Wildcat defender Blue Caplinger, Osawatomie Trojan wide out Will Thompson, Panther defensive back Anthony West and Osawatomie receiver Trevor Ballou.
The start of the Paola Flag Football season, the third for the league, was delayed by four weeks due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) with stay at home orders in late March and April. The first week of June, when gathering numbers were increased to 15, the league started with only one game being played at a time. Fans had to stay in their cars and all of the equipment was sanitized.
Soup-A-Stars quarterback Austin Green had 50 touchdown passes with 40 conversion passes. He was the second highest rated quarterback in the league.
Cinco Mapaches quarterback Blake Firestone had 38 touchdown passes and 11 conversions. Fighting Squires quarterback Kirk Johnston had 30 touchdown passes and 24 conversions. Dustin Ohlmeier, BGP quarterback, had 30 touchdown passes and 19 conversions.
BGP quarterback Jimmy Hoskins was the top-rated receiver with 78 receptions, 22 touchdowns and eight conversions. He broke the single-season reception record.
Trevor Ballou of Tropic Thunder had 58 receptions with 22 touchdowns and 11 conversions. Soup-A-Stars receiver Kass O’Brien caught 57 passes with 19 touchdowns and 13 conversions.
Coby Robertson of Atomic Men was the top-rated defender in the league with 27 tackles, 16 passes broken up, 13 interceptions and four defensive touchdowns. He tied the new single-season record for defensive touchdowns.
John Whitworth of X-Cel made 29 tackles, broke up 18 passes and had five interceptions. Logan Miller of the Fighting Squirrels made 26 tackles, had 11 interceptions, broke up 10 passes, had two sacks and one defensive touchdown. Connor Haviland of Soup-A-Stars had 18 tackles, broke up 11 passes, had five interceptions and one defensive touchdown.
The Paola Flag Football League had a late start and trouble finding a home due to the coronavirus (Covid-19). The league began in late May and concluded with a tournament and all-star game in July. Wallace Park was the site for games to open the season. The league them moved to the Paola High School turf field and ended up on the practice fields.
For the first two weeks of the season, fans were not allowed out of their cars. Only the two teams playing and officials were allowed on the field at one time. Each week of the regular season consisted of two games.
Froeschle, Pylon Pythons, quarterback had 11 touchdown passes, passed for 10 conversions and made three tackles for player of the week in week six.
Bo Dilliner, a wide out for Soup-A-Stars, and Miller, Fighting Squirrels were co-players of the week in week five. Diliner had 15 receptions with three touchdowns, made six tackles and had an interception. Miller had 15 receptions, caught three touchdown passes, made four tackles, picked off three passes and had a quarterback sack.
Robinson, Pylon Panthers, had seven quarterback sacks, three tackles, seven receptions and four conversions for player of the week honors in week four.
Tropic Thunder Quarterback Chaseton Wylie had eight touchdown passes, had nine receptions with one touchdown, made four tackles, intercepted two passes and had a defensive touchdown for player of the week in week three.
Jimmy Hoskins, BGP, had 20 receptions, caught seven touchdown passes with one interception and a defensive touchdown for player of the week in week two.
O’Brien, Soup-A-Stars, caught eight touchdown passes, had four tackles and four interceptions for player of the week the first week.
