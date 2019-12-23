LOUISBURG — Michael Waldron sank a pair of 3-pointers to get the Wildcats going in the home opener.
Waldron scored six points in the first quarter as the Wildcats opened the game with a 15-4 run against Anderson County on Friday, Dec. 13.
Louisburg went on to win it by nine points, 53-44.
Weston Guetterman hit three field goals in the frame, scoring seven points.
Julian Margrave, a 6-8 center, sank three field goals in the third quarter as Louisburg extended its lead to 40-30. Margrave finished with a game-high 18 points.
Waldron and Guetterman both topped double figures with 11 points.
Ben Guetterman posted nine points. Garrett Rolofson and Connor Hoesser also scored.
Louisburg made 19 field goals, including six 3-pointers. The Wildcats sank nine of 12 from the free-throw line.
