LOUISBURG — Volleyball teams go only as far as the defense takes them. The state-ranked Louisburg Lady Cats are no different.
And anchoring that defense in a three set sweep against Baldwin at Louisburg High School on Tuesday, Oct. 1, was libero Reilly Ratliff-Becher. She had 20 digs in the match, leading the Lady Cats in a dominating performance, taking the match by scores of 25-7, 25-14 and 25-17. Ratliff-Becher also led the team in service receives with 19.
Chase Kallevig had five digs in the match. Rinny McMullen had four digs. Erin Lemke and Davis Guetterman each had three digs.
Carleigh Pritchard led the Lady Cats offense with nine kills. Elizabeth Jacobs had eight kills. Hailey Cain and Lemke each had seven kills. Alyse Moore had six kills.
Moore and Cain each had three blocks. Pritchard had two blocks.
McMullen led the team with six aces. Riley Kallevig had two aces. Chase Kallevig, Cain and Guetterman each had an ace.
McMullen and Guetterman ran the offense at setter. McMullen had 22 assists. Guetterman had 12 assists.
Riley Kallevig had eight service receives. Chase Kallevig had six and Jacobs had five.
The Lady Cats (13-8) are ranked No. 5 in the state for Class 4A by the Kansas Volleyball Coaches Association.
Pritchard leads the team in kills with 133. Jacob has 117. Cain has 102 kills.
McMullen is tops on the club in aces with 54. Chase Kallevig has 23 aces. Riley Kallevig and Guetterman each have 21 aces.
Pritchard has a team-leading 33 blocks. Cain has 26 blocks. Moore has 20 blocks. Jacobs had 11 blocks.
Ratliff-Becher has 203 digs on the season. Riley Kallevig has 130 digs. Chase Kallevig is third on the team with 87 digs. McMullen has 84 digs. Guetterman is fifth on the club with 69 digs.
McMullen leads the team with 290 assists. Guetterman has 202 assists.
Ratliff-Becher has 357 service receives. Riley Kallevig has 260. Chase Kallevig has 132. Jacobs has 80.
Third Place
The Louisburg Lady Cats placed second in the Ottawa Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 5.
Louisburg was 3-2 in the tournament. The two losses came to state-ranked Bishop Miege and Basehor-Linwood.
The Lady Cats fell to Basehor-Linwood in the semifinals by scores of 19-25, 25-18 and 25-27.
Louisburg ended the tournament on a winning note, defeating Highland Park in straight sets by scores of 25-4 and 25-12.
Louisburg lost to Bishop Miege by scores of 19-25 and 15-25. The Lady Cats rallied from a 20-24 deficit to beat Olathe West 26-24. Guetterman served for the final six points.
