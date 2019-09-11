Erica Kriesel of Osawatomie celebrated her birthday Friday, Sept. 6, at the McDonald’s in Paola by picking up one of the 60th anniversary Kansas City Chiefs limited edition Red Friday Flags to benefit the Ronald McDonald House. She also took time to have her picture taken with Miami County Republic Sports Editor Gene Morris, who sported a replica old-fashioned leather helmet and a Jamaal Charles jersey while volunteering to sell the flags.