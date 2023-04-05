LOUISBURG — The Class 4A regional runner-up Louisburg Wildcats are ready to compete in one of the toughest leagues in the state, playing in the Frontier League.
Tonganoxie, Ottawa and Paola all went to state a year ago. Tonganoxie was the state runner-up. Paola placed third in the Class 4A state tournament. Ottawa was fourth.
Six letter-winners are back to lead the Louisburg Wildcats.
Ready to lead the Wildcats are senior Corbin Hamman, senior Cade Driskell, senior Jackson Kush, junior Declan Battle, junior Jackson Howard and junior Brody McGreer.
Hamman was a second-team Spotlight selection at infield. Hamman hit .286 with four doubles, two triples and a home run. He drove in 15 runs with 19 runs scored. He plays shortstop, third base and pitches.
Kush was second team Spotlight at utility. Kush hit .419 with two doubles and a home run. He drove in 16 runs with 11 runs scored.
Howard was second team Spotlight at catcher. Howard batted .282 with four doubles. He drove in nine runs with eight runs scored. Howard also plays first base and pitches.
Driskell plays first base and third base. Battle plays outfield and pitches. McGreer plays second base and shortstop.
Louisburg was 8-14 last season. The team has its sights set on state this season, coach Kade Larson said.
“A big team goal we have this year is to get to state,” Larson said. “We have been one game short the past two seasons and want to find a way to make it this year.
“A key for us to winning this year, is we have to make the routine plays to limit errors as much as possible,” he said.
Larson is entering his fifth season with the Wildcat baseball program and fourth year as head coach.
Newcomers ready to make an impact for the Louisburg Wildcats are sophomores Alex Saad and Luke Schultz. Saad plays outfield and pitches. Schultz plays shortstop and pitches.
