PAOLA — The Miami County Fair Rodeo featured Quintonn Lunsford and Chance Gabriel, the No. 1 ranked bareback rider and No. 1 ranked saddle bronc rider in the United Rodeo Association.
Lunsford competed in the first day of the two-day rodeo, performing on Friday, July 24. He is at the top of the leaderboard with $1,544.42 in winnings.
Ty Blessing, who also competed on Friday, is runner-up in the URA with winnings of $1,159.11. Maverick Griffin, ranked third, also competed on the first day. Griffin has $1,128 in winnings.
Gabriel, the top saddle bronc rider with $2,836.64 in winnings, competed on the second day of the rodeo. Augustus Jones and Lane Epperson, who competed in the rodeo, are ranked in the top 10.
Cody Crimm is ranked second in the URA in saddle bronc riding with $1,053.74 in winnings. Matthew Swain is ranked third with $650.01 in winnings. Weston Patterson is fourth with $509.48 in winnings. Weston Pierschbacher is ranked fifth with $477.52 in winnings.
Bailie Schuldt, the No. 1 ranked break-a-way calf roper in the Interstate Rodeo Association, competed on the second day of the rodeo. She has $1,281.21 in winnings.
The event featured the top five break-a-way calf ropers in the IRA. Brooke Gray is second with $962.24 in winnings. Kassie Adams is third at $686.90. Shanie Adams is fourth at $339.34. Dani Clover is fifth at $221.60.
Caitlyn Wiswell, local cowgirl from Paola, competed in the event. She is ranked No. 8 in the URA.
Kim Spurgeon of Paola competed in the break-a-way calf roping. Spurgeon, a former champion, rode on the first day.
Kirbie Crouse is ranked first in the URA in break-a-way calf roping with $4,376.68 in winnings. Hannah Hughes is second overall with $3,774.35 in winnings. Schuldt is ranked third in the URA with $3,750.30 in winnings. Dani Clover is ranked fourth with $3,442.18 in winnings. Rydan White is fifth overall with $3,272.83 in winnings.
Wade Perry competed in the calf roping. He is ranked No. 3 in the URA with $1.765.60 in winnings. The event also featured Jesse Boos, ranked ninth at $1,319.51.
Reed Boos is ranked first in the URA calf roping with $3,928.41 in winnings. Blake Ash is second with $3,083.72 in winnings. Tom Crouse is ranked fourth with $1,640.95 in winnings. Dallen McIntire is ranked fifth with $1,626.44 in winnings.
Jesse Boos is second in the All Around standings with $5,916.04 in winnings. First is Reed Boos with $7,139.54 in winnings.
Schuldt is ranked third in the All Around with $4,888.17 in winnings. Lacinda Rose is ranked fourth with $3,413.37 in winnings. Clay Clayman is fifth with $3,266.50 in winnings.
Jason Arndt competed in the 40 and over calf roping. He is ranked second in the URA with $2,067.44 in winnings.
Bill Huber is ranked first in the URA with $2,289.46 in winnings. Gregg Ash is third with $1,776.97 in winnings. Heath Rickman is ranked fourth with $1,384.62 in winnings. Luke Shafer is fifth in the standings with $1,310.45 in winnings.
Eric Critten, ranked seventh, and Dustin Jilek, Wellsville, ranked 10th, also competed in the event. Critten has $1,207.90 in winnings. Jilek has $1,060.32 in winnings.
Ava Mills, ranked second in the IRA in barrel racing, competed in the second day of the rodeo. She is ranked No. 2 with $1,234.46 in winnings.
The event also featured Angela McGraw and Tina Selsor, ranked sixth and seventh in the IRA. Local cowgirl Delaney Wright of Louisburg, and Shay Whiting of Louisburg, also rode in the event.
Taylor Reazin is ranked first in the URA in barrel racing with $6,236.43 in winnings. Sydney Cutting is ranked second with $3,571.38. Angie Gallagher is third with $2,688.64 in winnings. Mary Brooks is fourth with $2,480.89 in winnings. Mills is fifth in the URA with $2,352.12 in winnings.
Billy Lane Barcus of Paola competed in the team roping as a header and heeler.
Barcus is the grandson of the late Bob Harrington, who worked for The Miami County Republic for part of seven decades, starting the sports pages in 1949.
David Kenyon competed in the team roping. He is ranked No. 1 in the IRA with $753.77 in winnings.
Scott Spurgeon and Ryan Spurgeon, who live in Paola, competed in the team roping.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.