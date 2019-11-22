LOUISBURG – Three years ago Garrett Rolofson had never played high school soccer. He went out for the first time as a junior and played goalie for the Louisburg junior varsity soccer team. Rolofson started his senior season as the starting keeper for the Wildcat program.
Rolofson did some amazing things in his one season at the varsity level. He posted six shutouts, allowing just 17 goals in 1,419 minutes. Four of those came on penalty shots.
He made 73 saves. Rolofson allowed 0.894 goals per game, giving up 17 goals in 19 games. He allowed the second fewest goals of all the keepers in Class 4A-1A.
Rolofson in his first season of varsity soccer was selected the Tri-County Spotlight Soccer Goalie of the Year.
“Winning this award means a lot to me because it is a testament to the team I was blessed to be a part of and coach Kyle Conley and coach Michael Pickman who believed in me and always pushed me harder and harder each day to do my best,” Rolofson said.
Rolofson and the Wildcats set a new team record for wins, going 16-2-1 on the season. He helped lead Louisburg to the Frontier League title, going 7-1 in league play, and a Class 4A regional championship.
“This is Garrett’s second year playing soccer and first year being the varsity starter,” Louisburg coach Kyle Conley said. “He is a converted basketball player and worked incredibility hard to learn how to play goalkeeper. He was voted team captain by his peers because of his work ethic and attitude.”
Louisburg won six games in Rolofson’s first season with the soccer program. The 2019 Louisburg wildcats would shatter that mark. The team reached six wins in its first six games.
Rolofson was part of a historic resurgence, leading the Wildcats to set team records and make a run all the way to a state quarterfinal playoff showdown with eventual state champion Bishop Miege.
“The season our family (team) had was a dream come true,” Rolofson said. “Seeing us evolve from teammates to family from the first day of summer camp until now was something truly remarkable.
“We were on the field playing for each other and for our family, not for ourselves,” he said. “Because of the way we played and the chemistry we built, we were able to play unselfish soccer and accomplish the goals we had for ourselves since day one.”
Rolofson played basketball for the Louisburg Wildcats. Heading into his junior season, Rolofson wanted to try his hand at high school soccer. He played on the junior varsity and learned his craft under the schooling of coach Pickman.
When this season came around, Rolofson was not only on varsity, he was the starting keeper.
“Starting the season after playing soccer for only one year, was honestly very scary at the beginning,” Rolofson said. “Coach Pickman taught me the game of soccer from a goalie viewpoint, and the proper skills needed to be a goalie. He built my confidence, my skill set, my drive and determination and always believed in me.”
Conley had faith in the new keeper, not just in the game of soccer, but in the game of life, Rolofson said.
“Coach Conley believed in me from the first day I ever set foot on a soccer field and always pushed me, encouraged me, and drove to do my best every day, not only in practice but in everyday life,” Rolofson said. “The seniors this year decided that last year was never going to happen again. Every day in practice we pushed each other as hard as we could in hopes of making us a better team and better soccer players.
“We set goals to win the Frontier League, win Regionals, and having a record of 14 wins or higher,” he said. “These goals drove us every day in practice and in games. It was amazing to see our family accomplish our goals and amazing to be a part of this dream team. Each game, we never lost sight of our goals, playing for each other, and coach Conley would tell us ‘no soccer team in Louisburg history has ever gone 5-0, 6-0, etc.’ We believe in each other and wanted to leave a footprint on our team's history.”
Louisburg faced its share of adversity, but always believed, Rolofson said.
In just its second game of the season, playing on the road against rival Paola at Panther Stadium, Louisburg was down 2-0 in the first half. The Wildcats would roar back to tie the game and win it in overtime.
“The second game of the season we played the Paola Panthers, we gave up two goals early in the first half,” Rolofson said. “During halftime we came together and said ‘we are not losing this game.’ The momentum shifted after halftime, and it was an amazing experience to see the emotion, energy and determination to come out on top. From that moment on we never doubted ourselves. This allowed us to keep winning and keep our momentum going forward.”
Garrett is the son of Gloria and Robert Rolofson.
Garrett said his parents' support and encouragement were major factors for him to take up the sport two years ago.
“I am very thankful they encourage me to try something new and step out of my comfort zone,” he said. “They have always taught me that I can do anything I set my mind to.
“I am truly honored to be a part of the Louisburg Wildcat soccer program,” Rolofson said. “I am truly blessed to have played beside my brothers. All the accomplishment I was able to achieve would not possible without our family, coach Conley, coach Pickman and my brothers.”
