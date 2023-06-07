Louisburg graduating senior Jackson Rooney recently signed a national letter of intent to join the University of Central Missouri track and field program. Pictured with Jackson are (in front, from left) his sister, Mackenzie, and parents Nancy and Kendall Rooney; (back row) Louisburg coaches John Reece and Andy Wright.
LOUISBURG — Wildcat graduating senior Jackson Rooney played football and threw the shot put for the Louisburg track and field team.
With college decisions looming, Rooney also had to make a commitment to either football or track and field.
He ultimately picked track and field, signing a national letter of intent to join the University of Central Missouri program.
Rooney, an offensive and defensive lineman for the Frontier League champion Louisburg Wildcats, was an All-State Class 4A selection, an All-Frontier League selection and a Tri-County Spotlight Football Team selection.
Rooney and the Louisburg Wildcats had their share of success on the track as well, winning three state trophies in three years. Louisburg was runner-up this season, missing a second title by half a point.
The Wildcats won the state track and field title in 2021 and placed third last season.
Rooney was a state qualifier in the shot put, missing a state medal by one place. He finished ninth at the state meet in Wichita.
He received offers in track and field. Rooney made a college visit to the University of Central Missouri and liked what he saw academically and on the track.
Rooney will be throwing the shot put for the NCAA Division II Mules track and field program.
He will also be doing heavy throws for the Mules, competing in the hammer throw and weight throw in addition to the shot put.
He is the son of Nancy and Kendall Rooney of Louisburg.
