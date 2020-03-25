LOUISBURG — Wildcat senior Madden Rutherford is taking his fastball, curve and change-up to Washington University in St. Louis.
Rutherford was a starting pitcher for the Louisburg Wildcats. He is a right-hander.
Rutherford signed a national letter of intent with Washington University during a ceremony held at Louisburg High School on Wednesday, Feb. 26.
“Playing a collegiate sport has always been a goal of mine,” Rutherford said. “So knowing that I get an opportunity to play college baseball makes me very proud.”
Rutherford chose Washington University not just for the tradition of its baseball program, but also its excellence in education.
“I feel Washington University is the perfect balance of sports and school for me,” he said. “The academic reputation and the recent history of the baseball team were incredibly attractive.”
Washington University posted a 34-7-1 record last season. The program was 19-4-1 at home, 9-2 on the road and 6-1 at neutral sites. The team was 12-2 in conference play.
The Braves were ranked No. 1 in the country for NCAA Division III prior to the cancellation of the remainder of the spring season. Washington University has made regular appearances in the NCAA postseason tournament.
Rutherford also played infield for the Louisburg Wildcats. He was recruited as a pitcher. He could work his way into the rotation or be used in relief.
In addition to playing for the Louisburg Wildcats, Rutherford played for the KS Coyotes summer club team. Heading into his freshman year at Louisburg High School, Rutherford joined the Building Champions Baseball Academy.
“Playing for Louisburg and my summer team has prepared me a lot,” Rutherford said. “Both teams have taught me how to be a leader and a great teammate.”
Rutherford has been playing baseball for most of his life.
“I started playing baseball when I was 4 years old, and I have played ever since,” he said. “I love being in control of the game as a pitcher.”
Rutherford was an All-Frontier League and Tri-County Spotlight performer for the Wildcats in baseball and football.
Rutherford batted .373. He led the Wildcats in base hits (25), doubles (seven) and runs batted in (13). He had 13 runs scored.
Rutherford plans on majoring in Neuroscience at Washington University’s College of Arts and Sciences.
Madden is the son of Shane and Breck Rutherford.
