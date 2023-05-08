EUDORA – Alex Saad threw a no-hitter to lead the Louisburg Wildcats to a 15-0 victory in the second game of a doubleheader at Eudora.
Louisburg got the split with the shutout victory Tuesday, May 3. The Wildcats lost the first game of the series 11-10.
The Louisburg Wildcats moved their record to 12-6 with the doubleheader split.
Saad struck out five and walked three in three innings of work to notch the win in the second game.
Jack Anderson singled twice, drove in four runs and scored two runs.
Brody McGreer singled twice, drove in two runs and scored three runs. Danny Napier hit two singles and drove in one run. Kaleb Carter singled and drove in three runs. Luke Schultz singled, drove in one run and scored twice.
Louisburg struck for seven runs in the final three innings of the first game but could not overcome a seven-run sixth inning by Eudora.
Jackson Kush, Jackson Howard, Saad and Napier doubled for the Wildcats. Kush scored two runs. Howard drove in one run and scored. Saad drove home one run. Napier drove in two runs and scored.
Declan Battle had three base hits, drove in one run and scored twice.
Nathaniel Lamm had two hits, drove in two runs and scored. Bristol Barbour singled and drove in two runs.
Schultz had two hits and scored. McGreer singled, drove in one run and scored twice.
Corbin Hamman started the game, working into the fifth inning. Barbour and Schultz pitched in relief.
