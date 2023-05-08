230419_mr_spt_lou_base_04

Louisburg third baseman Bristol Barbour takes a stance as a pitch is thrown during a game against Tonganoxie. The Wildcats split a doubleheader at Eudora on Tuesday, May 2.

 File Photo

EUDORA – Alex Saad threw a no-hitter to lead the Louisburg Wildcats to a 15-0 victory in the second game of a doubleheader at Eudora.

Louisburg got the split with the shutout victory Tuesday, May 3. The Wildcats lost the first game of the series 11-10.

