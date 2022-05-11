SPRING HILL — Jonas Sanders has been busy cutting strokes for the Paola Panther golf team.
Sanders carded a 90 in the Frontier League golf tournament at Sycamore Ridge on Thursday, April 21, placing 11th on the leaderboard.
Sanders shot a 98 for 26th place in the Paola Invitational. He had a 103 in the Osawatomie Invitational.
Playing on one of the tougher courses in the area, he took 13 strokes off his game.
The Paola Panthers placed fourth in the team standings with a 369.
Tonganoxie won the league title with a 349. Piper was runner-up at 361. Spring Hill finished third with a 364. Louisburg finished fifth with a 372.
AJ Arriola led the Louisburg Wildcats, placing third with an 85.
Arriola has been playing some championship golf the last several weeks.
He placed fourth in the Paola Invitational with an 84 and shot an 81 for third place in the Osawatomie Invitational.
Stratton Draper, Paola, placed fifth in the league with an 88.
Draper placed 13th in the Paola Invitational with a 90. Draper took three strokes off that score with an 87 in the Osawatomie Invitational.
Jacob Andrew, Spring Hill, was seventh with an 88.
Seth Aistrup, Paola, carded an 89 for eighth place.
Alec Verbraken, Spring Hill, finished 12th with a 90.
Kameron Crotchett, Spring Hill, shot a 91 for 16th place.
Nick Lancaster, Louisburg, was 18th with a 93.
Drake Abel, Spring Hill, placed 23rd with a 95.
Johnny Thompson, Louisburg, had a 95 for 24th place.
Andrew Thonsen, Spring Hill, was 25th with a 95.
Jackson Olson, Louisburg, carded a 99 for 30th place.
Sycamore Ridge is an 18-hole, 5,907-yard course. It is a par 72.
Other area results were:
Ian Fitzpatrick, Louisburg, 31st, 99; Kevin Sanford, Spring Hill, 32nd, 100; Colin Kaberline, Spring Hill, 33rd, 101; Zach Donahue, Paola, 34th, 102; Michael McCreight, Spring Hill, 35th, 103; Aaron Koechner, Paola, 39th, 104.
