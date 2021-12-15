LOUISBURG — Michael Seuferling anchored the Louisburg Wildcat soccer team’s defense.
Seuferling, a senior outside back, was the last line of defense before the keeper and the goal. His job was to take on the dribble and disrupt the offensive attack, protecting the Wildcat goal.
He was part of a Wildcat defensive unit that posted eight shutouts, leading Louisburg to a 12-5-1 record.
Seuferling was named the Tri-County Spotlight Soccer Defensive Player of the Year.
“Michael has played nearly every minute of every game for us since he came to our soccer program,” Louisburg coach Kyle Conley said. “He is the most coachable kid I had on the team. He plays his tail off.”
Seuferling and the Wildcat defense allowed just 98 shots on the season, including 66 shots in eight Frontier League games. He helped lead the Wildcats to a share of the league title, going 7-1 in league play.
He set the tone for a defense that allowed just 16 goals all season against a very tough schedule with Louisburg playing seven Class 5A schools and a pair of Class 6A programs.
Seuferling helped lead Louisburg to the Class 4A regional championship game where the Wildcats fell to Bishop Miege in a 2-0 thriller.
Seuferling was first team All-Frontier League and All-Tri-County Spotlight this season. Seuferling was named to the all-league team and all-state teams in 2019 and 2020.
He was first team all-state, second team all-league and first team Tri-County Spotlight in 2021.
“He is the best shutdown outside back I have ever coached,” Conley said. “His play literally locks down one side of the field. He will be greatly missed next season.”
Seuferling was one of the iron men in the history of the Louisburg Wildcat program, starting 71 of 71 games. He missed just one game in his prep career due to an injury.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.