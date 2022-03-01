SALINA — Three Paola Panther wrestlers placed in the Class 4A state tournament.
Paola scored 48 points for 15th place in the team standings at Tony’s Pizza Event Center on Friday, Feb. 25, and Saturday, Feb. 26.
Ryan Pankov, Kaiden Powell and Charlie Zeller won state medals for the Panthers.
Aiden Barker, Kaven Bartlett and Elijah Eslinger placed in the top six at state to bring home medals for the Louisburg Wildcats.
Damien Kline medaled at state for the Prairie View Buffalos.
Pankov, Paola, 30-10, was fourth at 126 pounds. He lost an 8-5 decision in third-place match against Braeden Moore of Tonganoxie. Pankov was 4-2 with a major decision and two pins.
Powell, Paola, 38-5, placed fifth at 106 pounds. Powell scored a 5-1 decision against Talon Suttles of Winfield in the fifth-place match. Powell was 4-2 with a major decision and a pin.
Zeller, Paola, 19-9, placed fifth at 152 pounds. Zeller pinned Adam Mendoza of Hugoton in the fifth-place match. Zeller was 4-2 with three pins. He had a hard road to place after starting the tournament with a loss.
Zeller won three straight matches to reach the consolation semifinals on his way to the fifth-place medal.
It was a storybook ending for Zeller, fighting back in the state tournament to win the medal. His whole season was a comeback. Zeller broke his pelvis in September, worked hard to wrestle the second half of the season and qualified for state by taking the regional title.
Barker, Louisburg, 31-8, was fifth at 195 pounds. Barker scored a 13-1 major decision against Jared Ferguson of Ottawa in the fifth-place match. Barker lost to Ferguson in the regional title match the previous week. Barker was 4-2 with three pins.
Kline, Prairie View, 18-10, placed fifth at 170 pounds. Kline scored a one-point, 10-9, decision against Kody Brenn of Winfield in the fifth-place match.
Kline was 4-2 with two one-point decisions, a two-point decision and a major decision. Kline lost his first match and won three straight matches to reach the medal round.
Bartlett, Louisburg, 28-11, placed sixth at 126 pounds. He lost a grueling 2-0 sudden victory against Treyton Pelnar of McPherson in the fifth-place match.
Bartlett was 2-3 with a 4-2 sudden victory and a pin.
Eslinger, Louisburg, 28-11, was sixth at 285 pounds. He was pinned by Luke Young of Clay Center in the fifth-place match.
Eslinger was 2-3 with two pins.
Other results
113 pounds — Xander Meinig, Paola, 29-12, was 0-2.
113 pounds — Parker Slayman, Osawatomie, was 1-2 with a 6-4 sudden victory.
126 pounds — Hagen Blanck, Prairie View, 21-7, was 0-2.
132 pounds — Macoy Johnson, Paola, 34-10, was 1-2.
132 pounds — Chance Mitzner, Osawatomie, 19-5, was 1-2 with a pin. Mitzner fought his way back from injuries to wrestle this season. He battled in regionals, placing third with a 4-1 record to end his prep career at the state tournament.
138 pounds — Sheldon Martin, Paola, 22-11, was 1-2.
138 pounds — Bodi Isenhower, Prairie View, 19-11, was 2-2 with a major decision and a pin.
170 pounds — Ashton Moore, Louisburg, 25-13, was 0-2.
182 pounds — Seth Carrow, Osawatomie, 31-6, was 0-2.
182 pounds — Brandon Doles, Louisburg, 9-5, was 2-2 with a one-point decision and a two-point decision.
Doles came back from an injury that ended his season a year ago to not only wrestle at varsity, but also qualify for the state tournament.
220 pounds — Dayton Kline, Prairie View, 24-19, was 0-2.
Class 5A
The Spring Hill Broncos qualified 11 wrestlers for the state tournament at Hartman Arena in Park City on Friday, Feb. 25, and Saturday, Feb. 26.
Jack Cochran, 10-23, was 0-2 at 106 pounds.
James Sheldon, 19-20, was 1-2 at 113 pounds.
Ryan Pahl, 22-18, was 1-2 with a pin at 126 pounds.
Avery Bartek, 14-12, was 0-2 at 138 pounds.
Kelson McAllister, 23-10, was 1-2 at 145 pounds.
Miles Bell, 15-15, was 1-2 with a major decision at 152 pounds.
Noah Anderton, 11-11, was 0-2 at 160 pounds.
Brodie Pipken, 7-14, was 0-2 at 170 pounds.
Kasey O’Neal, 5-7, was 0-2 at 182 pounds.
Draven Pipken, 35-10, was 2-2 at 195 pounds. He had a one-point decision and a two-point decision.
Andrew Campbell, 20-17, was 0-2 at 220 pounds.
