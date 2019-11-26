191127_mr_spt_front_soccer

Members of the Louisburg soccer team storm the field to celebrate a 1-0 overtime victory against rival Paola on Monday, Oct. 14. The Wildcats went on to win the Frontier League title, going 7-1 in league play.

 Gene Morris / Staff Photo

LOUISBURG — The league champion Louisburg Wildcats have seven players named to the All-Frontier League Soccer Team.

The Wildcats posted a record of 7-1 in league play. Louisburg, the Class 4A regional champions, were 16-2-1 overall.

Wildcat goalie Garrett Rolofson, midfielder Braden Yows and forward Cade Gassman were first-team selections.

Midfielder Ryan Haight, defender Michael Seuferling and forward Treston Carlson were second-team selections.

Defender William Frank was an honorable mention selection.

Paola forward Ryan Wokutch and forward Jonathan Villalobos were first-team selections. Wokutch is a four-time, all-league player. He was second team as a freshman and first-team selection the last three seasons.

Defender Ben Timpe and defender Ian Heid were second-team selections.

Mason Escobar was an honorable mention selection.

Jackson Rainforth of Spring Hill was a first-team selection.

Keen Kittle and Josh Santos were second-team selections.

Frontier League Boys Soccer 2019

First Team

Garrett Rolofson, SR, Louisburg; Keaton Herron, JR, Eudora; Grady McCune, JR, Baldwin; Jordan Barth, SR, Baldwin; Jon Villalobos, SR, Paola; Ryan Wokutch, SR, Paola; Braden Yows, SO, Louisburg; Cade Gassman, FR, Louisburg; Javier Trujilo, SR, Tonganoxie; Grayson Sonntag, SO, Tonganoxie; Jackson Rainforth, JR, Spring Hill.

Second Team

Chezney Haney, JR, Spring Hill; Dylan Meier, JR, Eudora; Caden Prather, SR, Baldwin; Adam Novak, SO, Piper; Ian Heid, JR, Paola; Ben Timpe, JR, Paola; Ryan Haight, SR, Louisburg; Micheal Seuferling, SO, Louisburg; Treston Carlson, JR, Louisburg; Mayson Sprague, SO, Bonner Springs; Reese Fogle, SO, Ottawa; Keen Kittle, JR, Spring Hill; Josh Santos, SR, Spring Hill.

Honorable Mention

Logan Sterling, JR, Ottawa; Miles Lockridge, SR, Piper; Caden Willits, SR, Eudora; Alex Kooken, JR, Eudora; Tyler Wales, SR, Baldwin; Colby Zimmerman, JR, Baldwin; Owen Roellchen, SR, Piper; Mason Escobar, SR, Paola; William Frank, SR, Louisburg; Abel Mendoza, JR, Tonganoxie.

.

