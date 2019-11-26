LOUISBURG — The league champion Louisburg Wildcats have seven players named to the All-Frontier League Soccer Team.
The Wildcats posted a record of 7-1 in league play. Louisburg, the Class 4A regional champions, were 16-2-1 overall.
Wildcat goalie Garrett Rolofson, midfielder Braden Yows and forward Cade Gassman were first-team selections.
Midfielder Ryan Haight, defender Michael Seuferling and forward Treston Carlson were second-team selections.
Defender William Frank was an honorable mention selection.
Paola forward Ryan Wokutch and forward Jonathan Villalobos were first-team selections. Wokutch is a four-time, all-league player. He was second team as a freshman and first-team selection the last three seasons.
Defender Ben Timpe and defender Ian Heid were second-team selections.
Mason Escobar was an honorable mention selection.
Jackson Rainforth of Spring Hill was a first-team selection.
Keen Kittle and Josh Santos were second-team selections.
Frontier League Boys Soccer 2019
First Team
Garrett Rolofson, SR, Louisburg; Keaton Herron, JR, Eudora; Grady McCune, JR, Baldwin; Jordan Barth, SR, Baldwin; Jon Villalobos, SR, Paola; Ryan Wokutch, SR, Paola; Braden Yows, SO, Louisburg; Cade Gassman, FR, Louisburg; Javier Trujilo, SR, Tonganoxie; Grayson Sonntag, SO, Tonganoxie; Jackson Rainforth, JR, Spring Hill.
Second Team
Chezney Haney, JR, Spring Hill; Dylan Meier, JR, Eudora; Caden Prather, SR, Baldwin; Adam Novak, SO, Piper; Ian Heid, JR, Paola; Ben Timpe, JR, Paola; Ryan Haight, SR, Louisburg; Micheal Seuferling, SO, Louisburg; Treston Carlson, JR, Louisburg; Mayson Sprague, SO, Bonner Springs; Reese Fogle, SO, Ottawa; Keen Kittle, JR, Spring Hill; Josh Santos, SR, Spring Hill.
Honorable Mention
Logan Sterling, JR, Ottawa; Miles Lockridge, SR, Piper; Caden Willits, SR, Eudora; Alex Kooken, JR, Eudora; Tyler Wales, SR, Baldwin; Colby Zimmerman, JR, Baldwin; Owen Roellchen, SR, Piper; Mason Escobar, SR, Paola; William Frank, SR, Louisburg; Abel Mendoza, JR, Tonganoxie.
