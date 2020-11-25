LOUISBURG — Wildcat Anglers Lucas Sheafer and Steele Smith won the Kansas State Championship fishing tournament.
Sheafer and Smith, eighth-graders at Louisburg Middle School, are part of the Louisburg Recreation finishing team that was formed in October 2019.
The Wildcat Anglers Fishing Club is open to students from third grade to 12th grade. The club has 50 anglers with boys and girls who love to fish.
Winning the Kansas State Championship held at Bon Creek Lake qualified Sheafer and Smith for the National Championships in Tennessee.
Wildcat Angler Fishing Club members have the opportunity to fish competitively with Kansas BASS Nation. The club is led by coaches Darrin Jones and Denny Sheafer.
Monthly meets, held the second Wednesday of each month, feature guest speakers and practice lessons. The club is supported by various local sponsors.
Club members in middle school and high school have the option to fish competitively with Kansas BASS Nation. The BASS Nation series consists of four qualifying tournaments.
Two tournaments are held in the fall and two are held in the spring. Those who qualify go on to the state championship.
Each team has two anglers and a boat captain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.