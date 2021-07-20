SALINA — Amiah Simmons, Madilyn Melton and Allie Frank ended their high school basketball careers in the Kansas Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Game over Father’s Day weekend in Salina.
Simmons, a recent Osawatomie High School graduate, represented the Lady Trojans.
Melton, a Louisburg graduate, was on the court for the Lady Cats.
Frank, who graduated from Spring Hill, played for the Lady Broncos.
Simmons scored 23 points in the all-star game held at Mabee Arena in Salina, leading the Blue team to a 101-86 victory against the Gold team.
Frank posted 11 points for the Gold team. Melton had four points for the Blue team.
Simmons is headed west this fall, signing a national letter of intent to play basketball at Biola University, a NCAA Division II program in La Miranda, Calif.
Simmons was a finalist for the Class 3A player of the year. She was all-state in Class 3A and a first-team member of the All-Pioneer League Basketball Team.
She was named the Tri-County Spotlight Girls Basketball Player of the Year. Simmons averaged 34.2 points, 8.0 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game. She led Class 3A in scoring and was one of the top 10 leading scorers in the nation. Simmons scored the 1,000th point of her high school career during the regular season.
Simmons helped lead the Osawatomie Lady Trojans, 20-3, on a historic trip to the Class 3A state quarterfinals this season. She scored an Osawatomie school record 52 points in a 78-56 victory against Anderson County in the substate championship game at Wellsville.
She averaged 43 points in the substate tournament. Osawatomie defeated Perry-Lecompton by a final of 92-56 in the semifinals, setting a school record for points in a game. Simmons scored 44 points. Osawatomie opened the substate tournament with an 87-42 victory against Prairie View. Simmons led the way with 33 points.
The Osawatomie Lady Trojans averaged 85.6 points per game in the substate tournament, setting a school record for points in a substate and also a school record for points in a three-game stretch.
The Louisburg Lady Cats made a historic run to the Class 4A state tournament, placing third in the state.
It was a trip 47 years in the making for the Louisburg girls, who defeated Fort Scott in the substate championship game and went on the road for a victory against Labette County in the state quarterfinals. Louisburg, 19-5, fell to McPherson in the state semifinals in Salina.
Melton averaged 10.9 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.8 steals per game for the Lady Cats. She grabbed the 500th rebound of her high school career during the substate tournament.
Frank averaged a double-double for the Spring Hill Lady Broncos. She posted 18.8 points and 10.3 rebounds per game. Frank also had 1.4 steals, 1.3 blocks and 0.9 assists per game.
