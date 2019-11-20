SPRING HILL — The Lady Broncos wrote another chapter in the school record books on the volleyball court this season.
Spring Hill, 38-4, won a Class 5A substate title and captured the Frontier League title. It was the first time the team qualified for state since 1985 and first league crown since 1983.
“What a season, I’m so incredibly proud of our girls and all they accomplished this season,” Spring Hill coach Erica Book said. “The teamwork and heart these girls showed all season long was remarkable.”
Six of the Spring Hill Lady Broncos were named to the Tri-County Spotlight Volleyball Team, including player of the year Jalyn Stevenson.
Twenty-five area players were recognized on the Spotlight team. The team features seven first-team players, seven second-team selections and 11 honorable mention selections.
Stevenson, a hitter, was a first-team Spotlight selection.
Spring Hill hitter Allie Frank was a first-team selection.
“Alli Frank was one of our go-to hitters and one our leaders all season long,” Book said. “Alli led our team in blocks and was second in kills.”
Frank had 232 kills and 94 blocks. She played in 100 of the team’s 103 sets.
Libero Caitlyn Rexroat was a first-team selection.
“Caitlyn stepped up huge for us this year,” Book said. “I feel like she was a big part of our success. She is our only senior. She dug everything and plays great defense.
“She was an outside for us last year, but moving her to the libero position was the best thing we could have done,” Book said. “She was a leader and a great teammate.”
Rexroat had 497 digs. She received 664 services.
Hitter Kate Frakes and setter Daphne Gardner were second-team selections. Hitter Rylee Serpan was an honorable mention selection.
Rinny McMullen of Louisburg was a first-team selection at setter.
McMullen was named to the all-state tournament team and all-state Class 4A team.
McMullen had 504 assists at setter. She had 179 digs, 90 aces and 59 kills.
Carleigh Pritchard, a hitter, was a first-team selection for the Lady Cats.
Pritchard had a team-leading 232 kills. She added 66 blocks.
Madison Ballou, an Osawatomie hitter, was a first-team selection. Ballou had 145 kills and 88 aces.
Morgan Clark, a Paola hitter, was named to the first team.
Abby Richmond, a Paola hitter, was a second-team selection.
Osawatomie hitter Allie Lagasse was a second-team selection. Lagasse had 164 kills and 42 aces.
Haley Cain, a Louisburg hitter, was a second-team selection. Cain had 202 kills and 58 blocks.
Tara Haag, an Osawatomie hitter and setter, was a second-team selection. Haag had 76 kills and 53 aces.
Reilly Ratliff-Becher, the Louisburg libero, was a second-team selection. Ratliff-Becher received 738 services and had 359 digs.
Honorable Mention selections were: Davis Guetterman, Louisburg; Mikayla White, Paola; Rylee Serpan, Spring Hill; Sydney Booe, Osawatomie; Avery Dempsey, Osawatomie; Riley Kallevig, Louisburg; Liz Jacobs, Louisburg; Mackenzie Kuehl, Paola; Abby Kellerman, Prairie View; Kinley Baker, Prairie View; and Ariel Alcorn, Prairie View.
