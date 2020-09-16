PAOLA — The Fill Your Tank Let’s Ride is celebrating its sixth anniversary.
The ride, benefiting Heads Up Brain Injury Support and the Miami County Cancer Foundation, is Sunday, Sept. 27.
The ride will start at Shawnee Cycle Plaza in Shawnee Mission. It will end at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles. Lunch will be available for a donation, and there will be a 50-50 raffle.
Michael “Tank” Everhart is still making a difference as friends and family ride in his memory for a cause in the Fill Your Tank Let’s Ride benefit motorcycle ride.
In his memory, the motorcycle ride raised more than $6,000 last year to benefit the Miami County Cancer Foundation and Heads Up Brain Injury Support.
Alan and Lisa Everhart, Michael’s parents, started the ride in memory of their son.
Everhart was not only a service manager at Shawnee Cycle Plaza, but also a friend.
Everhart passed away in June of 2015. He was 29.
He grew up in Paola and graduated from Paola High School in 2003.
Everhart graduated from Pittsburg State with a degree in science technology.
He started working for Reno’s Powersports in the parts department and went to work for Shawnee Cycle Plaza in 2008.
He started a new career in 2014, learning his father’s profession, working with the Elliott Insurance Group in Paola.
Everhart had a huge heart and loved spending time with family and friends. He enjoyed working on motors, tinkering in the garage. He loved chilling with friends at the lake.
