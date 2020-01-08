LOUISBURG — The Louisburg Lady Cat basketball team was outscored 10-0 by the No. 2 ranked Piper Lady Pirates to start its final game of 2019.
That proved to be the difference in the game as Louisburg fell to the Pirates 47-29 at home Friday, Dec. 20.
It was the first loss of the season for the Lady Cats, who fell to 3-1.
Louisburg battled back, ending the first quarter on a 10-6 edge.
The Lady Cats were outscored 12-7 in the second quarter.
Louisburg played within one point in the third frame, as Piper held a 10-9 edge.
The Lady Cats were outscored 9-3 in the fourth quarter.
Louisburg had a tough time against the Piper defense, shooting 27 percent from the floor. The Lady Cats left some points at the foul line as well, missing 14 of 24 free throws.
Megan Foote made five field goals with a pair of 3-pointers to lead the Lady Cats with 12 points.
Madilyn Melton made one field goal and five free throws for seven points.
Alyse Moore, Haley Cain, Delaney Wright and Brianne Kuhlman also scored.
Moore had a team-high 11 rebounds. Cain had five rebounds.
Louisburg made eight field goals, including three 3-pointers
