WINFIELD, Kan. – Drew Smith, a Paola graduate, is a semifinalist for the National Football Foundation's William V. Campbell Trophy.
Smith is a senior linebacker with the Southwestern College Moundbuilders football team.
Smith played for the Paola High School Panther football team. He is the son of Paola Panther head coach Mike Smith.
The William V. Campbell Trophy was established in 1990 in honor of the late William V. Campbell, the former chairman of Intuit. Campbell played and coached football at Columbia University. He was the 2004 recipient of the National Football Foundation’s Gold Medal.
The William V. Campbell Trophy has become the most prestigious academic award in college football. The trophy recognizes an individual as the absolute best in the country for his academic success, football performances and exemplary leadership.
Candidates are nominated by their schools. Each school is limited to one nominee.
To be eligible for the William V. Campbell Trophy a player must be a senior or graduate student in their final year of eligibility, maintain a grade-point average of at least 3.2 on a 4.0 scale, have an outstanding football ability as a first team player and demonstrate strong leadership and citizenship.
Smith signed with Southwestern College in Winfield, Kan., playing football for his uncle, Brad Griffin, the head coach of the Moundbuilders.
Smith recovered a fumble and returned it for a touchdown in a 44-0 victory against Saint Mary College in September of 2021, scoring the first touchdown of his collegiate career. Smith was named the defensive player of the week.
He was named the defensive player of the week again, following a 21-16 victory at Tabor. Smith had eight solo tackles, including a quarterback sack for a loss of three yards.
Smith was named the Special Teams Player of the Week and awarded the Sledgehammer Award from Southwestern College in 2020.
Smith is the great-grandson of the late Clifford “Oscar” Durland who played for the Paola Panthers and was a veteran of World War II.
Durland was inducted into the Paola High School Athletic Hall of Fame in 2004.
Smith has learned a lot about the game of football from his father and former Panther head coach Michael Dumpert.
Smith was named the Tri-County Spotlight Defensive Player of the Year and Elson Award winner his senior season with the Paola Panthers.
Drew is the son of Mike and Angie Smith of Paola.
He is the grandson of Ronnie and Melody Smith and Diana Plummer.
Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com.
