PAOLA — Four players from the Paola Panther baseball team were first-team selections on the Tri-County Spotlight Baseball Team.
Caden Marcum, Dalton Picek, Kolby Wheeler and Jonathan Earlywine were first-team selections. The Paola Panthers, 16-8, placed third in the Class 4A state tournament for the second year in a row. Paola shut out Ottawa 6-0 in the third-place game.
Marcum, a senior, was a first-team selection at pitcher and outfield. He was first team All-Frontier League at outfield and first team Class 4A at outfield. Marcum was honorable mention all-league at pitcher. He was named the Tri-County Spotlight Baseball Pitcher of the Year, (See related story).
He was 5-3 with an earned run average of 2.89. Marcum had 76 strikeouts in 36 innings pitched. He took a no-hitter into the fifth inning in a 5-0 victory against Clay Center in the state opener. Marcum allowed one hit, striking out 11 batters, in a 3-1 regional championship victory against Louisburg. He was 4-0 over his last four starts, allowing one run on three hits with 43 strikeouts in 22 innings.
Marcum hit .390, with 30 base hits in 77 at bats. He had 16 extra-base hits with four doubles, six triples and six home runs. Marcum drove in 25 runs and had 25 runs scored. He drew 15 walks for an on-base percentage of .489.
Picek, a senior, was named the Spotlight first team at infield and second team at pitcher. He was first team All-Frontier League at infield and honorable mention pitcher. He was second-team Class 4A at utility. Picek was named the Tri-County Spotlight Baseball Player of the Year (See related story).
He batted .378 with 28 hits in 74 at bats. He had 12 extra-base hits with eight doubles, two triples and two home runs. Picek drove in a team-leading 27 runs and had 19 runs scored. He walked eight times, giving him a .467 on base percentage.
Picek was 4-2 with two saves. He had an earned-run average of 3.02. Picek struck out 51 in 46 innings pitched.
Wheeler, a junior, was named first-team Spotlight at catcher. He was second team All-Frontier League and honorable mention Class 4A. Wheeler batted .323 with 21 base hits, including six doubles and two triples. He drove in 11 with seven runs scored. Wheeler walked 12 times for an on-base percentage of .436.
He had 186 total chances with 164 put outs, 11 assists and two double plays. Wheeler threw out five runners and picked off one base runner.
Earlywine, a senior, was a first-team Spotlight selection at utility. He was first team All-Frontier League and honorable mention Class 4A.
Earlywine batted .306, driving home 14 runs with 11 runs scored. He was 3-2 on the mound with an earned-run average of 1.99.
Spring Hill junior Donovan Johnson was a first-team Spotlight selection at pitcher and second team infield. Johnson was 5-2 with a 2.92 earned-run average. He struck out 43 in 38 innings pitched. Johnson hit .345 with five doubles and three home runs. He drove in 15 runs with 13 runs scored.
Kolby Kattau, Louisburg, senior, earned first-team Spotlight honors at infield. Kattau hit .471 with 33 hits in 70 at bats. He had 13 extra-base hits with seven doubles, five triples and a home run. He drove in 13 runs with 24 runs scored.
Cooper Milroy, Spring Hill, senior, was a first-team Spotlight selection at infield. Milroy hit .393 with two doubles. He drove in 10 runs with 18 runs scored.
Maverick Rockers, Louisburg, senior, was a first-team Spotlight selection at infield. Rockers batted .406 with seven doubles and two home runs. He drove in 16 runs with 22 runs scored.
Spring Hill senior Zach Knowlton earned first-team Spotlight honors at outfield. Knowlton batted .391 with six doubles, two triples and three home runs. He drove in 20 runs with 26 runs scored.
Brandon Doles, Louisburg, senior, was a first-team Spotlight selection at outfield. Doles hit .338 with seven doubles and two home runs. He drove in 17 runs with 22 runs scored.
Cooper Peterson, Osawatomie, sophomore, was second team at pitcher and honorable mention at infield.
Mack Newell, Louisburg, junior, was second team pitcher and second team outfield. Newell was 4-1 with 37 strikeouts in 29 innings pitched. He hit .310 with three doubles and two home runs. Newell drove in 16 runs with eight runs scored.
Jackson Howard, Louisburg, sophomore, was second team at catcher. Howard batted .282 with four doubles. He drove in nine runs with eight runs scored.
Corbin Hamman, Louisburg, junior, was second team at infield. Hamman hit .286 with four doubles, two triples and a home run. He drove in 15 runs with 19 runs scored.
Dillon Ohlmeier, Paola, senior, was second team at infield. Ohlmeier hit .319 with two doubles. He drove in eight runs with 22 runs scored.
Carson Boehm, Paola, senior, was second team outfield. Boehm batted .357 with four doubles and a triple. He drove in 17 runs with 19 runs scored.
Jackson Kush, Louisburg, junior, was second team utility. Kush hit .419 with two doubles and a home run. He drove in 16 runs with 11 runs scored.
Spotlight Baseball
First Team
Pitcher — Caden Marcum, Paola, SR
Pitcher — Donovan Johnson, Spring Hill, JR
C — Kolby Wheeler, Paola, JR
Infield — Dalton Picek, Paola, SR
Infield — Kolby Kattau, Louisburg, SR
Infield — Cooper Milroy, Spring Hill, SR
Infield — Maverick Rockers, Louisburg, SR
Outfield — Caden Marcum, Paola, SR
Outfield — Zach Knowlton, Spring Hill, SR
Outfield — Brandon Doles, Louisburg, SR
Utility — Jonathan Earlywine, Paola, SR
Second Team
Pitcher — Dalton Picek, Paola, SR
Pitcher — Mack Newell, Louisburg, JR
Pitcher — Cooper Peterson, Osawatomie, SO
C — Jackson Howard, Louisburg, SO
Infield — Corbin Hamman, Louisburg, JR
Infield — Dillon Ohlmeier, Paola, SR
Infield — Donovan Johnson, Spring Hill, SR
Outfield — Carson Boehm, Paola, SR
Outfield — Mack Newell, Louisburg, JR
Utility — Jackson Kush, Louisburg, JR
Honorable Mention
Pitcher — Keaton Matlick, Paola, JR
Pitcher — Holden Fields, Spring Hill, JR
Catcher — Gabe Murillo, Prairie View, SO
Catcher — Brandon Richardson, Spring Hill, JR
Infield — Cooper Peterson, Osawatomie, SO
Infield — Kaiden Gravatt, Osawatomie, JR
Outfield — Hunter Dunn, Prairie View, SR
Outfield — Joseph Mitzner, Osawatomie, FR
Utility — Corey Nelson, Prairie View, SR
Utility — Ryan Pahl, Spring Hill, SO
All-Frontier League
First Team
Infield — Dalton Picek, Paola; Kolby Kattau, Louisburg
Outfield — Caden Marcum, Paola; Zach Knowlton, Spring Hill
Second Team
Pitcher — Donovan Johnson, Spring Hill
Catcher — Kolby Wheeler, Paola
Infield — Maverick Rockers, Louisburg; Cooper Milroy, Spring Hill
Outfield — Brandon Doles, Louisburg
Utility — Jonathan Earlywine, Paola
Honorable Mention
Pitcher — Caden Marcum, Paola; Dalton Picek, Paola
Catcher — Jackson Howard, Louisburg; Brandon Richardson, Spring Hill
Infield — Corbin Hammon, Spring Hill; Dillon Ohlmeier, Paola; Donovan Johnson, Spring Hill
Outfield — Carson Boehm, Paola; Cade Johnson, Spring Hill
Utility — Jackson Kush, Louisburg; Ryan Pahl, Spring Hill
All-Pioneer League
First Team
Pitcher — Cooper Peterson, Osawatomie
Second Team
Catcher — Gabe Murillo, Prairie View
All-State Class 5A
First Team
Outfield — Zach Knowlton, Spring Hill
Honorable Mention — Donovan Johnson, Spring Hill
All-State Class 4A
First Team
Infield — Kolby Kattau, Louisburg
Outfield — Caden Marcum, Paola
Second Team
Infield — Dillon Ohlmeier, Paola
Utility — Dalton Picek, Paola
Honorable Mention — Kolby Wheeler, Paola; Brandon Doles, Louisburg; Jonathan Earlywine, Paola; Maverick Rockers, Louisburg
All-State Class 3A
Honorable Mention
— Gabe Murillo, Prairie View
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.