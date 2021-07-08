PAOLA – The Panther baseball team walked onto the field 25 times this season and won 23 times, losing just one game during the regular season and one game in the state tournament.
Paola, 23-2, won the Frontier League title, captured a regional title and placed third in the Class 4A state tournament.
Aidan Hartig singled to drive home Ryan Sloan with the game-winning run in a walk-off 3-2 victory against Clearwater in the third-place game at the Class 4A state baseball tournament at Dean Evans Stadium on Friday, May 28.
Dalton Picek was the hero of the regional tournament, crushing a two-run homer over the fence in left field, creating a rush to home plate for the celebration in a 7-6 walk-off victory against Wamego on Tuesday, May 18, to send the Paola baseball team back to state.
The Paola Panthers had eight players named to 11 positions on the Tri-County Spotlight Baseball Team.
Garrett Williams and Caden Marcum were selected the pitcher of the year and player of the year. (See related stories)
Williams was a first-team Spotlight selection at pitcher and outfield.
Williams was 5-1 on the mound with a 2.64 earned run average. He struck out 64 batters in 42 innings pitched. Williams hit .293 with three doubles, two triples and a home run. He drove in 16 runs and scored a team-leading 35 runs.
Marcum was a first-team Spotlight selection at pitcher and outfield.
Marcum was 4-0 with a 3.06 earned run average. He fanned 53 hitters in 29.2 innings pitched. Marcum had a .400 batting average with nine doubles and three triples. He drove in 24 runs and scored 29 runs.
Dalton Picek was a first-team selection at infield. He was a second-team selection at pitcher.
Picek hit .388, driving home a club best 35 runs. He had 26 runs scored. Picek had six doubles, two triples and five home runs. Picek was 6-1 with one save and a 2.60 earned run average. He struck out 52 batters in 45.2 innings pitched.
Dillon Ohlmeier was named to the first team at infield.
Ohlmeier batted .460 with six doubles. He drove in 22 runs and had 21 runs scored.
Carson Boehm was a second-team selection at outfield.
Boehm had a .452 batting average with two doubles and three triples. He drove home 21 runs and had 26 runs scored.
Fletcher Aude was named second team at infield.
Aude batted .377 with five doubles and one triple. He drove in 14 runs and had 31 runs scored.
Aidan Hartig was a second-team selection at infield.
Hartig hit .317 with two doubles and a triple. He drove in 10 runs and had 18 runs scored.
Ryan Sloan was a second-team selection at catcher.
Sloan had a .316 batting average with three doubles and one triple. He drove in nine runs with 11 runs scored. Behind the plate, Sloan had 162 chances with just two errors for a .988 fielding percentage.
Kobe Scrivner, Spring Hill, was a first-team selection at pitcher for the Broncos.
Scrivner was 6-2 with one save and a 3.06 earned run average. He struck out 47 batters in 43.1 innings pitched.
“Kobe was the ace of our pitching staff this year,” Spring Hill coach William Meier said. “Every time he took the ball on the mound, we felt like we were going to win and we played our best ball.”
Zack Knowlton, Spring Hill, was named to the first team at outfield.
Knowlton batted .368 with six doubles and a triple. He drove in 18 runs with 27 runs scored. Knowlton reached base 49 percent of the time. He stole 21 bases in 22 attempts. Knowlton had 38 chances in the outfield and had a .947 fielding percentage.
“Zach was a consistent playmaker for us this season at centerfield and batting in the third hole.” Meier said. “He was a hard out as evident.”
Kolby Kattau, Louisburg, was a first-team selection at infield.
Kattau batted .444 with 32 base hits, including five doubles and two triples. He drove in 16 runs, scored 26 runs and stole nine bases.
“Kolby had a great season for us,” Louisburg coach Kade Larson said. “He was great at first base and was a great leadoff hitter. He set the table many times for us to strike early and often. Getting on base over half the time is exactly what you want in the leadoff position, and he did better than that.”
Jamon Beck, Spring Hill, was named to the first team at infield.
Beck hit .346 with six doubles, a triple and a home run. He drove in 17 runs and scored 23 runs. Beck reached base 43 percent of the time and struck out just twice all season. He stole 16 bases. Beck had a .939 fielding percentage with 66 chances.
“Jamon was a standout for us this season at the plate, in the field and on the bases,” Meier said. “He was a guy who other teams and coaches would always comment on how hard and well he plays. He can positively impact a game in so many ways.”
Matt Madison, Louisburg, was a first-team selection at catcher.
Madison hit .464 with seven doubles. He drove in 15 runs with 19 runs scored. Madison threw out 10 base runners. He allowed six passed balls the entire season.
“Matt was an animal behind the plate for us this season on defense and at the plate on the offensive side,” Larson said. “He swung it really well and came up huge for us at the end of the season. Any time you can shut down the other team's running game, you’ve done a great job, and he did that from the beginning of every game.”
Cade Driskell, Louisburg, was named to the first team at designated hitter.
Driskell hit .327 with an on base percentage of .424. He had 18 hits with two doubles. Driskell drove in 11 runs with 14 runs scored and drew 10 walks.
“Cade always found a way on base,” Larson said. “So many times I remember him having 9 and 10 pitch at bats that were great for our team, and it seemed like he always ended those with a hit or walk. He always did whatever the team needed to help us.”
Hunter Minden, Prairie View, was a first-team selection at utility.
Minden hit .391 for the Buffalos, driving in 10 runs with 19 runs scored. He had two doubles and three home runs.
“He led a young team by example and spent extra time trying to build up the young pieces we had around him,” Prairie View coach Joe Cullor said. “He was the model of what you want as a senior leader at practice.”
Brandon Doles, Louisburg, was a second-team selection at pitcher and outfield.
Doles batted .420 with five doubles and one home run. He drove in 23 runs and scored 13 runs. Doles was 4-3 with a 3.15 earned run average. He struck out 21 in 37 innings pitched.
“Doles helped us on both sides of the field,” Larson said. “He was a stud on the mound, in left field, and at the plate. Whenever we had a big game, he got the ball on the mound. You knew he was going to give a solid outing, and he always did. At the plate he swung it really well and came up with some clutch hits all season long.”
Cooper Peterson, Osawatomie, was named to the second team at outfield.
Peterson had a .385 batting average with three doubles. He drove home 13 runs and had seven runs scored. He pitched in 10 games with three starts, working 30 innings.
Trevin Lohse, Louisburg, was a second-team selection at outfield.
Lohse hit .324 with 22 base hits, including two doubles. He drove in seven runs and scored 13 runs. Lohse drew eight walks.
“Trevin was a great leader for us,” Larson said. “He had some great at bats late in the season to really help us.”
Hunter Dunn, Prairie View, was second team at outfield.
Dunn batted .404 with five doubles and a triple. He played stellar defense in the outfield for the Buffalos, Cullor said. Dunn drove in 12 runs with 14 runs scored.
Matthew Fanning, Osawatomie, was named to the second team at infield.
Fanning batted .315 with seven doubles. He drove in eight runs and had four runs scored.
Maverick Rockers, Louisburg, was a second-team selection at infield.
Rockers had a .293 batting average. He reached base almost 40 percent of the time. Rockers had 22 hits with two triples and two home runs. He drove in 14 runs and had 23 runs scored.
“Maverick was great in the field and started off slow at the plate but really came on late with some big hits for us,” Larson said. “He really played a great shortstop for us, and no ball was a for sure hit if it was anywhere near him.”
Cooper Milroy, Spring Hill, was named second team at infield.
Milroy had a .388 batting average to lead the Broncos, driving in 14 runs with 17 runs scored. He stole nine bases.
“Cooper was a consistent offensive player for us and a resourceful defensive one too, playing multiple positions and always putting the team first,” Meier said. “He had the highest batting average on the team and helped set the table for the top of the order. He was great on the base paths as well.”
Kaiden Gravatt, Osawatomie, was a second-team selection at infield.
Gravatt hit .368 with three doubles. He drove home 11 runs and had 10 runs scored.
Colby Garretson, Prairie View, was second team at infield.
“Colby was very good defensively for us at first base,” Cullor said. “He fought through an Achilles injury this season.”
Donavan Johnson, Spring Hill, was a second-team selection at designated hitter.
Johnson hit .359 with four doubles. He drove in eight runs and had 17 runs scored. He reached bases 49 percent of the time.
“Donovan started the year on junior varsity and as a backup on varsity since he didn't get to play his freshman season last year due to COVID-19, and we didn't know what we had with him,” Meier said. “Throughout the season, he did nothing but work hard, be coachable and improve. In fact, by the end of the season, we had to find a way to keep his bat and legs in the lineup as they were too valuable. He had some great pitching performances as well and we know that we will lean on him for the next two years.”
Aidan Gould, Osawatomie, was named to the second team at designated hitter.
Gould batted .308 with one double and one triple. He drove in 14 runs with seven runs scored.
Seth Hays, Spring Hill, was a second-team selection at utility.
Hays played infield and pitched for the Broncos. He hit .316 and reached base 55 percent of the time. He drew 26 walks and scored 27 runs. Hays was 2-1 with one save and a 2.67 earned run average. He struck out 40 batters in 36.2 innings pitched.
Gabe Murillo, Prairie View, was named to the second team at utility. He was a team player, filling a void at catcher which kept him out of the rotation. Murillo hit .377 with 20 base hits.
“He had to catch for us due to the injury to Gradey Gregg,” Cullor said. “He was our No. 2 pitcher, but only got to throw sparingly due to us not having another catcher.”
Brooks Madden, Osawatomie, was a second-team selection at utility.
Madden was a strong defender for the Osawatomie Trojans. He had 28 chances and made just one error for a .966 fielding percentage.
Tri-County Spotlight Baseball
First Team
Pitcher – Garrett Williams, Paola; Caden Marcum, Paola; Kobe Scrivner, Spring Hill
Outfield – Caden Marcum, Paola; Garrett Williams, Paola; Zack Knowlton, Spring Hill
Infield – Kolby Kattau, Louisburg; Dalton Picek, Paola; Jamon Beck, Spring Hill; Dillon Ohlmeier, Paola
Catcher – Matt Madison, Louisburg
Designated Hitter – Cade Driskell, Louisburg
Utility – Hunter Minden, Prairie View
Second Team
Pitcher – Dalton Picek, Paola; Brandon Doles, Louisburg
Outfield – Carson Boehm, Paola; Brandon Doles, Louisburg; Cooper Peterson, Osawatomie; Trevor Lohse, Louisburg ; Hunter Dunn, Prairie View
Infield – Matthew Fanning, Osawatomie; Fletcher Aude, Paola; Maverick Rockers, Louisburg; Cooper Milroy, Spring Hill; Kaiden Gravatt, Osawatomie; Aidan Hartig, Paola; Colby Garretson, Prairie View
Catcher – Ryan Sloan, Paola
Designated Hitter – Donavan Johnson, Spring Hill; Aidan Gould, Osawatomie
Utility – Seth Hays, Spring Hill; Gabe Murillo, Prairie View; Brooks Madden, Osawatomie
