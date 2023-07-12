230510_mr_spt_pao_base_03

PAOLA — The Paola Panther baseball team ended the season in the semifinals of the Class 4A state tournament for the third year in a row.

Paola fell to Fort Scott in extra innings in the third-place game, 10-9. The Panthers placed third in 2021 and third in 2022.

Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.