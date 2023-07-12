PAOLA — The Paola Panther baseball team ended the season in the semifinals of the Class 4A state tournament for the third year in a row.
Paola fell to Fort Scott in extra innings in the third-place game, 10-9. The Panthers placed third in 2021 and third in 2022.
For the second year in a row, Paola faced rival Louisburg in the regional tournament. Paola posted a 2-0 shutout against Louisburg in the regional opener at Atchison. Paola faced Atchison in the regional championship, scoring 10 runs in the first inning on their way to a 16-5 victory.
Spring Hill won a Class 5A regional title, advancing to the state tournament.
The Paola Panthers had eight players recognized on the Tri-County Spotlight Baseball Team, including five first-team selections.
Louisburg and Spring Hill each had three first-team selections. Osawatomie had one player with first-team honors.
Keaton Matlick, Hunter Loethen, Kale Murdock, Kolby Wheeler and Xander Meinig were first-team selections for the Paola Panthers.
Matlick was a first-team selection at pitcher. He was a second-team selection at infield. Matlick was 5-1 with a 2.50 earned run average. He batted .340 with 17 base hits, including four doubles and two home runs. He drove in 13 runs with 13 runs scored.
Loethen was a first-team selection at infield. He was a second-team selection at pitcher.
Loethen led Paola with a .469 batting average. He had 38 base hits with 10 doubles, a triple and three home runs. Loethen drove in 26 runs with 24 runs scored. He was 6-2 on the mound with a 3.08 earned run average.
Murdock was named first team at infield. He batted .387 with 29 base hits. Murdock had six doubles and a home run. He drove in 15 runs with 21 runs scored.
Wheeler was a first-team selection at utility. He was an honorable mention selection at catcher. Wheeler hit .288 with eight doubles, two triples and four home runs. He drove in a team-leading 29 runs with 19 runs scored. Wheeler also pitched and played outfield for the Panthers.
Meinig was named first team at outfield. He batted .325 with 26 base hits, including five doubles and a triple. He drove in 16 runs with 23 runs scored.
Declan Battle, Cade Driskell and Danny Napier were first-team selections for the Louisburg Wildcats.
Battle was a first-team selection at outfield. He batted .429 with five doubles and three triples. He drove in seven runs with 32 runs scored.
Driskell was a first-team selection at infield. Driskell hit .372 with 13 runs driven in and seven runs scored.
Napier was a first-team selection at designated hitter. He was named second-team at catcher. Napier batted .322 with seven doubles, a triple and five home runs. He drove in 30 runs with 10 runs scored.
Brandon Richardson, Donovan Johnson and Cade Johnson were first-team selections for the Spring Hill Broncos.
Richardson was a first-team selection at catcher. He hit .333 for the Broncos and was a tough defender behind the plate.
Donovan Johnson was named to the first team at pitcher. He was 6-1 with a 0.64 earned run average. Johnson struck out 54 and walked 17.
Cade Johnson was a first-team selection at outfield. Johnson reached base 30 times with 13 hits and 17 walks. He had four doubles. He drove in eight runs with 11 runs scored.
Osawatomie Trojan Cooper Peterson was a first-team selection at infield. He was honorable mention at pitcher.
Peterson batted .400 for the Trojans. He drove in eight runs with 11 runs scored.
Nathaniel Lamm, Louisburg, Eli Gerken, Paola, and Kooper Konitzer, Prairie View, were second-team selections at outfield.
Brody McGreer, Louisburg, Holden Lough, Spring Hill, and Keaton Neal, Spring Hill, were second-team selections at infield.
Corbin Hamman, Louisburg, was a second-team selection at pitcher.
Tri-County Spotlight Baseball
First Team
OF — Declan Battle, JR, Louisburg
OF — Cade Johnson, SR, Spring Hill
OF — Xander Meinig, SO, Paola
INF — Cade Driskell, SR, Louisburg
INF — Kale Murdock, SR, Paola
INF — Hunter Loethen, SO, Paola
INF — Cooper Peterson, JR, Osawatomie
C — Brandon Richardson, SR, Spring Hill
P — Keaton Matlick, SR, Paola
P — Donovan Johnson, SR, Spring Hill
DH — Danny Napier, FR, Louisburg
Utility — Kolby Wheeler, SR, Paola
Second Team
OF — Nathaniel Lamm, JR, Louisburg
OF — Eli Gerken, SR, Paola
OF — Kooper Konitzer, JR, Prairie View
INF — Keaton Matlick, SR, Paola
INF — Brody McGreer, JR, Louisburg
INF — Holden Lough, JR, Spring Hill
INF — Keaton Neal, FR, Spring Hill
C — Danny Napier, FR, Louisburg
P — Corbin Hamman, SR, Louisburg
P — Hunter Loethen, SO, Paola
Honorable Mention
OF — Hunter Dunn, SR, Prairie View
INF — Luke Schultz, SO, Louisburg
INF — Gabe Murillo, JR, Prairie View
INF — JD Troutman SO, Paola
C — Kolby Wheeler, SR, Paola
C — Kaiden Gravatt, SR, Osawatomie
P — Holden Fields, SR, Spring Hill
P — Cooper Peterson, JR, Osawatomie
P — Kaiden Gravatt, SR, Osawatomie
DH — Jace Kerley, SO, Paola
DH — Garret Cullor, SR, Prairie View
Utility — Japer Logan, SO, Paola
All-Fronter League
First Team
INF — Hunter Lothen, SO, Paola
P — Donovan Johnson, SR, Spring Hill
Second Team
OF — Declan Battle, JR, Louisburg
OF — Cade Johnson, SR, Spring Hill
OF — Xander Meinig, SO, Paola
INF — Kale Murdock, SR, Paola
INF — Cade Driskell, SR, Louisburg
INF — Keaton Neal, FR, Spring Hill
C — Brandon Richardson, SR, Spring Hill
P — Keaton Matlick, SR, Paola
P — Corbin Hammon, SR, Louisburg
DH / Utility — Keaton Neal, FR, Spring Hill
Honorable Mention
OF — Eli Gerken, SR, Paola
OF — Nathan Lamm, JR, Louisburg
INF — Holden Lough, JR, Spring Hill
INF — Brody McGreer, JR, Louisburg
INF — JD Troutman, SO, Paola
INF — Luke Schultz, SO, Louisburg
C — Kolby Wheeler, SR, Paola
C — Danny Napier, FR, Louisburg
P — Hunter Loethen, SO, Paola
P — Holden Fields, JR, Spring Hill
All-Pioneer League
First Team
INF — Kooper Konitzer, JR, Prairie View
P / INF — Cooper Peterson, JR, Osawatomie
All-State
Class 5A
P — Donovan Johnson, SR, Spring Hill
Class 4A
First Team
INF — Hunter Loethen, SO, Paola
INF — Kale Murdock, SR, Paola
Second Team
OF — Declan Battle, JR, Louisburg
P — Keaton Matlick, SR, Paola
Class 3A
Honorable Mention
OF — Kooper Konitzer, JR, Prairie View
