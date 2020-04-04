PAOLA – Nineteen players were named to the Tri-County Spotlight Boys Basketball Team.
The Spotlight boys basketball team features six first-team selections, six second-team selections and seven honorable mention selections.
Paola Panther Trey Moala, Louisburg Wildcat Julian Margrave, Spring Hill Bronco Alex Johnson, Osawatomie Trojan Colby Jones, Spring Hill Bronco Cooper Jones and Louisburg Wildcat Weston Guetterman were first-team selections.
The first team averaged 83 points and 35 rebounds per game.
Moala, a sophomore post player, averaged 16 points and seven rebounds for the Panthers. He was named the Spotlight boys player of the year (See related story).
Margrave, a sophomore forward, posted 16.3 points and seven rebounds per game. He added 1.3 blocks and 1.1 assists per game.
Johnson, a senior post player, scored 13.5 points with 4.9 rebounds per game. He added 1.6 assists and one block per game.
Colby Jones, a senior center, was ranked among the top rebounders in the state. Jones averaged 12 points and 8.9 rebounds per game.
“He was a big presence inside,” Osawatomie coach Chris Pitts said. “We are really going to miss him next year. He is a great student athlete who always represented our team well.”
Cooper Jones, a junior guard, averaged 14.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists and one steal per game.
Junior guard Weston Guetterman averaged 11.2 points, 4.1 assists, four rebounds and 1.4 steals per game.
Second Team
Osawatomie junior guard Chris Pursley, a 3-point specialist, posted 11 points, three rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.5 assists per game. Pursley sank 49 shots from 3-point range.
“Chris Pursley was our best shooter,” coach Pitts said. “We were thrilled to get Chris back this year and expect big things out of him next season.”
Paola Panther senior guard Ryan Wokutch scored eight points per game. He also averaged two steals per game. Wokutch was one of the top defenders on the team, Paola coach David Cash said.
“Ryan was a guy that we relied on to guard the opponent’s tougher scorer,” Cash said. “He was a very good defender that impacted the game on the defensive end.
“Ryan has really good instincts and led us in steals the last two years,” he said. “He also was one of the hardest workers we had. Ryan really scored the basketball the last part of the season for us.”
Prairie View senior guard Justin Scott averaged 12 points per game for the Buffalos.
Osawatomie Trojan senior guard Boyd Cole posted 9.1 points and 7.2 rebounds per game.
“Boyd Cole was a player that did it all for us,” coach Pitts said. “He guarded anyone from a 6-7 post to a 5-7 point guard. He was one of those kids we always wanted on the floor.”
Prairie View sophomore guard Josh Robbins averaged nine points per game.
Louisburg Wildcat junior forward Ben Guetterman posted 11.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.2 assists per game.
Honorable Mention
Prairie View senior post player Brock Heide posted 10 points per game. He was also one of the top rebounders for the Buffalos.
Osawatomie Trojan junior forward Kaeden Carver averaged 7.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.2 steals per game.
“Kaeden Carver is one of the nicest kids I have ever met,” coach Pitts said. “We will be expecting him to be a leader on our team next year.”
Spring Hill junior guard Ryan Weber posted nine points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.4 steals per game.
Paola junior forward Bo Robison averaged eight points and four rebounds per game for the Panthers.
“Bo is a team guy,” coach Cash said. “Whatever we needed done, he was ready to jump in and help the team. Offensively, he became more comfortable as the year went along. He is very coachable and wants to improve his game.”
Osawatomie junior guard Romeo Smith was one of the top sixth-man players in the area, coach Pitts said. He averaged more than five points and four rebounds per game. Smith added 1.5 steals and 1.4 assists per game.
“Romeo Smith is a kid that got better and better as the season went on,” Pitts said. “He could score, rebound and play great defense. I'm very excited to see what he can do next year.”
Louisburg senior post player Garrett Rolofson averaged 5.6 points, 5.8 rebounds with one steal and one assist per game.
Osawatomie senior guard Thaid Timblin posted eight points with two assists per game. Timblin led the Trojans defense with 43 steals.
“Thaid Timblin was our best defender,” coach Pitts said. “He guarded the other team’s best guard every game and did a great job for us.”
Tri-County Spotlight Boys Basketball Team
First Team
Trey Moala, Paola, sophomore; Julian Margrave, Louisburg, sophomore; Alex Johnson, Spring Hill, senior; Colby Jones, Osawatomie, senior; Cooper Jones, Spring Hill, junior; Weston Guetterman, Louisburg, junior
Second Team
Chris Pursley, Osawatomie, junior; Ryan Wokutch, Paola, senior; Justin Scott, Prairie View, senior; Boyd Cole, Osawatomie, senior; Josh Robbins, Prairie View, sophomore; Ben Guetterman, Louisburg, junior
Honorable Mention
Brock Heide, Prairie View, senior; Kaeden Carver, Osawatomie, junior; Ryan Weber, Spring Hill, junior; Bo Robison, Paola, junior; Romeo Smith, Osawatomie, junior; Garrett Rolofson, Louisburg, senior; Thaid Timblin, Osawatomie, senior
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.