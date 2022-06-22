LOUISBURG — It was another banner year for the Louisburg Wildcat track and field program.
The Louisburg boys posted 67 points during the Class 4A two-day state meet at Cessna Stadium in Wichita on Friday, May 27, and Saturday, May 28, placing third to take home a team trophy for the second year in a row. The Wildcats won the team title in 2021.
The Louisburg Wildcats nearly swept the 110-meter high hurdles, finishing first, second and fourth.
Tom Koontz ran a time of 14.61 seconds for first place. Mason Dobbins ran a personal-record time of 15.0 for runner-up. Nathan Apple also ran his best time of the season, finishing fourth in 15.11.
Koontz ran a school-record time of 38.98 for first place in the 300-meter hurdles.
Koontz was named the Tri-County Spotlight Boys Track Athlete of the Year. (See related story)
Louisburg Wildcat Caden Caplinger was a state champion in the pole vault, and Paola Panther Caden Rhamy set the mark to beat in the shot put.
The Louisburg Wildcats placed second in the Class 4A regional at Eudora, one of the toughest in the state. Louisburg scored 128 points, falling just three points behind Topeka-Hayden for the team title.
Tom Koontz won the 110-meter high hurdles and was second in the 300 hurdles. Mason Dobbins placed first in the high jump, second in the 110 hurdles and third in the 200. Nathan Vincent won the regional title in the javelin. Caden Caplinger, Ethan Ptacek, Koontz and Dobbins brought home gold in the 4x100-meter relay.
The Paola Panthers were the Class 4A regional runner-up at the Chanute meet. Rhamy was the regional champion in the shot put and the discus.
The Tri-County Spotlight Track and Field Team recognizes those performances and the best of the best from the area in 2022.
Gold
Caden Caplinger, Louisburg, cleared 14 feet, 6 inches for first place in the pole vault. Caplinger did not have a single miss in the event until the bar was raised to 15 feet.
Caden Rhamy, Paola, won gold for the Paola Panthers in the shot put with a mark of 57-0.5. Rhamy was runner-up in the discus with a mark of 160.
Silver
Collin Rooney, Spring Hill, was second in the 110-meter high hurdles with a time of 15.05.
Rooney ran a time of 39.84 for second place in the 300-meter hurdles. He ran a leg on the Broncos seventh-place 4x400-meter relay team.
Bronze
Nathan Vincent, Louisburg, had a personal record throw of 183-5 for third place in the javelin.
Class 5A
State Medalists
4x100 — Jack Gisel, Alex Gisel, Luke Bunker, Jackson Torrez and Rooney, Spring Hill, sixth, 43.62
200 — Zach Knowlton, Spring Hill, seventh, 23.54
4x400 — Carter Meade, Garrah Bauer, Seth Oberkrom, Koen Ottenschnieder and Knowlton, Broncos, seventh, 3:27.47
Class 4A
State Medalists
4X400 — Louisburg Wildcats Hunter Heinrich, Colyer Wingfield, Ethan Ptacek and Tom Koontz placed fourth with a time of 3:30.
200 — Mason Dobbins, Louisburg, placed fifth with a time of 23.78.
1,600 — Jaden Vohs, Louisburg, placed sixth in 4:36.
4X100 — Dobbins, Caplinger, Ptacek and Koontz, Louisburg, ran a time of 44.05 for sixth place.
4x800 — Hayden Ross, Jerynce Brings Plenty, Heinrich and Vohs ran a time of 8:32 for seventh place.
400 — Ptacek, Louisburg, finished eighth with a time of 51.4.
110 hurdles — Brayden Whitehurst, Paola, eighth, 15.92
Class 5A
State Qualifiers
100 — Zach Knowlton, Spring Hill, just missed a medal, placing ninth in the preliminaries.
Discus — Aidan Palmer, Spring Hill, 10th
Long jump — Daniel Mitchell, Broncos, 10th
Javelin — Joseph Dickie, Spring Hill, 10th
400 — Luke Bunker, Spring Hill, 13th
110 hurdles — Cody Hockett, Spring Hill, 14th
Triple jump — Meade, Spring Hill, 14th
Shot put — Carter Meek, Spring Hill, 15th
Class 4A
State Qualifiers
Long jump — Colyer Wingfield, Louisburg, just missed the medal stand, placing ninth.
High jump — Mason Dobbins, Louisburg, finished ninth, missing out on a medal by one place.
3,200 — Jerynce Brings Plenty, Louisburg, 10th;
4x800 — Paola Panthers, 10th
Pole vault — Samuel Johnson, Paola, 10th; James Earlywine, Paola, 12th; Thomas Harp, Paola, 13th
4x400 — Paola, 12th
Discus — Grant Celano, Paola, 12th
800 — Tanner Petillo, Paola, 13th
300 hurdles — Landon Taylor, Paola, 13th
200 — Cooper Hipp, Louisburg, 15th
Javelin — Brody Stewart, Paola, 15th
Shot put — Wade Enman, Paola, 16th
Class 3A
State Qualifiers
3,200 — Luke Hebert, Osawatomie, 14th
1,600 — Hebert, Osawatomie, 15th
800 — Hebert, Osawatomie, 16th
Class 5A
Honorable Mention
100 — Koen Ottenschnieder, Spring Hill
200 — Luke Bunker, Spring Hill
400 — Alex Gisel — Spring Hill
1,600 — Logan Beckman, Spring Hill
3,200 — Braden Stillmaker, Spring Hill
4x800 — Spring Hill
High jump — Daniel Mitchell, Spring Hill
Pole vault — Michael Anderson, Spring Hill
Shot put — Jackson Torrez, Spring Hill
Class 4A
Honorable Mention
100 — Chris Lohaus-Fast, Paola
200 — Ethan Ptacek, Louisburg
400 — Hunter Heinrich, Louisburg
800 — Jaden Vohs, Louisburg
3,200 — Devin Trent, Paola
110 hurdles — Landon Taylor, Paola
4x100 — Paola
Javelin — Max Perry, Paola
Shot put — Jackson Rooney, Louisburg
Class 3A
Honorable Mention
200 — Stevie McGuire, Prairie View
Triple jump — McGuire, Prairie View
