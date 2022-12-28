220928_mr_spt_osa_fball_03

LOUISBURG — The game of the year in the Frontier League was an instant classic.

With the Frontier League championship on the line, the Spring Hill Broncos marched 62 yards to take a 17-13 lead with 1:12 left in the fourth quarter.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos