LOUISBURG — The game of the year in the Frontier League was an instant classic.
With the Frontier League championship on the line, the Spring Hill Broncos marched 62 yards to take a 17-13 lead with 1:12 left in the fourth quarter.
Louisburg, playing in front of its hometown crowd at Wildcat Stadium, got the ball back with 58 seconds left.
The Wildcats answered with a drive to remember, covering 80 yards in seven plays.
Quarterback Declan Battle completed a 22-yard pass to Caden Caplinger to take the ball to the 18-yard line with 26 seconds on the clock.
Battle threw an 18-yard pass to Caplinger for the touchdown, putting the Wildcats back on top 20-17.
Louisburg won its seventh straight game on senior night, improving to 7-1 on the season.
The Louisburg Wildcats marched into the Class 4A state playoffs, falling to Saint Thomas Aquinas in the regional championship game. Louisburg was 8-2 on the season.
Junior quarterback Declan Battle, senior running back Riley Van Eaton, senior wide receiver Mason Dobbins, senior lineman Nathan Vincent and senior lineman Jackson Rooney were first-team Tri-County Spotlight Football Team selections on offense.
Vincent was first-team defense at defensive line.
Sophomore linebacker Ashton Moore, senior defensive back Jase Hovey and Rooney were first-team defensive selections.
Battle completed 86 of 152 passes for 1,027 yards and eight touchdowns. He ran the ball 79 times for 709 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Van Eaton had 179 carries for 1,043 yards. He averaged 6.1 yards per attempt and 104 yards per game. Van Eaton ran for 15 touchdowns.
Dobbins had 25 receptions for 382 yards. He averaged 15.3 yards per catch and finished the season with four touchdowns.
Vincent made 80 tackles to lead the Wildcat defense. He had 6.5 sacks and 8.5 tackles for a loss of yardage.
Battle was named the offensive player of the year. Vincent was selected as the defensive player of the year. See related stories.
Senior Layne Ryals was first-team special teams at kicker and punter.
Paola senior wide receiver Jace Kerley, senior lineman Kale Murdock and senior multipurpose player Landon Taylor were first-team selections on offense.
Kerley caught 39 passes for 404 yards and two touchdowns.
Taylor ran the ball for 1,045 yards and added another 266 yards receiving. He had a team-leading 14 touchdowns.
Senior linebacker Brody Stewart, Murdock and Taylor were first-team defensive selections.
Stewart made 50 tackles. He had five tackles for a loss of yardage, two quarterback sacks and a fumble recovery. Murdock led the team with 58 tackles. Taylor had 40 tackles and intercepted three passes.
Osawatomie senior Seth Carrow was a first-team offensive selection at multipurpose. He played quarterback and running back for the Trojans.
Sophomore defensive back Walker Beets and Carrow were first-team selections on defense.
Spring Hill junior running back Colton McKanna, junior tight end Cooper D’Albini, junior lineman Carter Meek and junior lineman Cole Rodden were first-team offensive selections.
McKanna was first team special teams as kick returner.
Junior lineman Mark Debiak, senior lineman Thomas Davis, junior linebacker Noah Anderton and senior linebacker Brandon Richardson were first-team defensive selections.
Anderton led the Broncos in tackles with 83. Richardson made 77 tackles. McKanna ran the ball 188 times for 1,313 yards and 24 touchdowns.
Tri-County Spotlight Football
Offense
First Team
Declan Battle, QB, JR, Louisburg; Riley Van Eaton, RB, SR, Louisburg; Colton McKanna, RB, JR, Spring Hill; Mason Dobbins, WR, SR, Louisburg; Jace Kerley, WR, SO, Paola; Cooper D’Albini, TE, JR, Spring Hill; Carter Meek, OL, JR, Spring Hill; Nathan Vincent, OL, SR, Louisburg; Kale Murdock, OL, SR, Paola; Jackson Rooney, OL, SR, Louisburg; Cole Rodden, OL, JR, Spring Hill; Landon Taylor, MP, SR, Paola; Seth Carrow, MP, SR, Osawatomie
Second Team
Jett Osbern, QB, SR, Paola; Charlie Zeller, RB, SR, Paola; Draven Pipken, RB, SR, Spring Hill; Kaiden Gravatt, RB, SR, Osawatomie; Parker Schwartz, RB, FR, Prairie View; Clayton Younger, JR, RB, Paola; Mack Newell, TE, SR, Louisburg; Junior Jara, TE, SR, Spring Hill; Walker Beets, TE, SO, Osawatomie; Will Hutsell, OL, SR, Louisburg; Eli Richmond. OL, JR, Paola; Carter Blann, OL, SR, Spring Hill; Wyatt Daulton, OL, SR, Osawatomie; Jackson Torrez, MP, SO, Spring Hill; Caden Caplinger, MP, JR, Louisburg
Defense
First Team
Nathan Vincent, DL, SR, Louisburg; Mark Debiak, DL, JR, Spring Hill; Kale Murdock, DL, SR, Paola; Jackson Rooney, DL, SR, Louisburg; Thomas Davis, DL, SR, Spring Hill; Brandon Richardson, LB, Sr, Spring Hill; Ashton Moore, LB, SO, Louisburg; Noah Anderton, LB, JR, Spring Hill; Seth Carrow, LB, SR, Osawatomie; Brody Stewart, LB, SR, Paola; Jase Hovey, DB, SR, Louisburg; Landon Taylor, DB, SR, Paola; Walker Beets, DB, SO, Osawatomie; Layne Ryals, MP, SR, Louisburg
Second Team
Will Hutsell, DL, SR, Louisburg; Wade Enman, DL, JR, Paola; Eli Richmond, DL, JR, Paola; Cooper Stanchfield, DL, JR, Paola; Wyatt Holland, LB, JR, Louisburg; Dylan Waggerman, LB, SR, Paola; Kaiden Gravatt, LB, SR, Osawatomie; Clayton Younger, JR, LB, Paola; Hogan Whitcraft, DB, JR, Spring Hill; Charlie Zeller, DB, SR, Paola; Ryan Spencer, DB, SR, Osawatomie; JD Troutman, DB, SO, Paola; James Newton, MP, SR, Spring Hill
Special Teams
First Team
Layne Ryals, K, SR, Louisburg; Layne Ryals, P, SR, Louisburg; Colton McKanna, KR, JR, Spring Hill
Second Team
Ryan Jackson, K, SO, Spring Hill; Hayden Worden, K, SR, Paola; Landon Taylor, P, SR, Paola; Hunter Heinrich, KR, JR, Louisburg
Frontier League
Offense
First Team
Declan Battle, QB, JR, Louisburg; Riley Van Eaton, RB, SR, Louisburg; Mason Dobbins, WR, SR, Louisburg; Carter Meek, OL, JR, Spring Hill; Nathan Vincent, OL, SR, Louisburg; Kale Murdock. OL, SR, Paola; Landon Taylor, MP, SR, Paola
Second Team
Colton McKanna, RB, JR, Spring Hill; Landon Taylor, RB, SR, Paola; Jace Kirley, WR, SO, Paola; Cooper D’Albini, TE, JR, Spring Hill; Jackson Rooney, OL, SR, Louisburg; Jackson Torrez, MP, So, Spring Hill
Honorable Mention
Jett Osbern, QB, SR, Paola; Charlie Zeller, RB, SR, Paola; Draven Pipken, RB, SR, Spring Hill; Mack Newell, TE, SR, Louisburg; Junior Jara, TE, SR, Spring Hill; Cole Rodden, OL, JR, Spring Hill; Will Hutsell, OL, SR, Louisburg; Eli Richmond, OL, JR, Paola; Carter Blann, OL, SR, Spring Hill; Caden Caplinger, MR, JR, Louisburg
Defense
First Team
Mark Debiak, DL, JR, Spring Hill; Kale Murdock, DL, SR, Paola; Jackson Rooney; DL, SR, Louisburg; Thomas Davis, DL, SR, Spring Hill; Brandon Richardson, LB, SR, Spring Hill; Ashton Moore, LB, SO, Louisburg; Jase Hovey, DB, SR, Louisburg; Layne Ryals, MP, SR, Louisburg
Second Team
Nathan Vincent, DL, SR, Louisburg; Noah Anderton, LB, JR, Spring Hill; Brody Stewart, LB, SR, Paola; Wyatt Holland, LB, JR, Louisburg; Landon Taylor, DB, SR, Paola
Honorable Mention
Will Hutsell, DL, SR, Louisburg; Wade Enman, DL, JR, Paola; Eli Richmond, DL, JR, Paola; Keanu Tiafau, DL, JR, Spring Hill; Dylan Waggerman, LB, SR, Paola; Hagan Whitcraft, DB, JR, Spring Hill; James Newton, MP, SR, Spring Hill
Special Teams
First Team
Colton McKanna, KR, JR, Spring Hill
Second Team
Layne Ryals, K, SR, Louisburg
Honorable Mention
Ryan Jackson, K, SO, Spring Hill; Hunter Heinrich, KR, JR, Louisburg
Pioneer League
Offense
First Team
Parker Schwartz, RB, FR, Prairie View
