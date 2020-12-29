PAOLA — Sixty-six of the top area players were named to the Tri-County Spotlight Football Team.
Paola quarterback Garrett Williams, Spring Hill defensive back Zach Knowlton, Paola lineman Carter Stanchfield and Osawatomie lineman Kaden Fields were first-team selections on both sides of the football.
Williams was a first-team selection at quarterback, defensive back and punter. He completed 43 of 89 passes for 793 yards and eight touchdowns. Williams ran the ball 106 times for 712 yards and a team-leading 19 touchdowns.
He made 39 tackles with nine tackles for a loss of yardage, two quarterback sacks and an interception. Williams averaged 38 yards per punt.
Knowlton was first-team at multipurpose on offense and defensive back. He had 27 receptions for 393 yards and three touchdowns. Knowlton ran the ball 25 times for 161 yards and two touchdowns.
Knowlton made 30 tackles. He had two tackles for a loss and three interceptions. He was part of a defense that was ranked No. 1 in Class 5A at Spring Hill through most of the season.
Stanchfield was first-team at offensive line and defensive line. Stanchfield opened holes up front for a Paola offense that ran the ball 401 times for 3,091 yards, averaging 7.7 yards per carry. He made 32 tackles with five tackles for a loss of yardage and two quarterback sacks.
Fields was first-team at offensive and defensive line. Fields was a dominant player on defense, putting pressure on the quarterback and stopping the run. On offense he moved people off the football.
Paola running back Jovanni Blackie was a first-team selection. He ran the ball 159 times for 1,484 yards and 18 touchdowns. Blackie averaged 7.3 yards per carry.
Ben Wiedenmann of Louisburg was a first-team selection at running back. He gained 1,121 yards on the ground with nine touchdowns.
Otis Jacobs of Prairie View carried the ball 109 times for 743 yards and eight touchdowns. He averaged 6.8 yards per carry.
Spring Hill tight end Keegan Crotchett was a first-team selection. Corchett was a big force on the ground game as a blocker and made some big down field blocks as well. He caught 11 passes for 178 yards and two touchdowns.
Paola wide receiver Bo Robison was a first-team selection. Robison had 25 receptions for 522 yards and five touchdowns. He had 226 yards after the catch.
Wide out Zach Theis from Prairie View had 11 receptions for 234 yards and three touchdowns. His longest reception of the season went for 68 yards.
First-team selections on the offensive line were Alec Younggren of Louisburg, Denver Gardner of Spring Hill; Damrius Bassett of Paola, Stanchfield and Fields.
Jake Karr of Paola was a first-team selection on defense at end. Karr made 55 tackles with 12 for a loss of yardage and four quarterback sacks.
Andy Hupp of Louisburg was a first-team selection on the defensive line. Hupp had a team-leading 49 tackles for the Wildcats with eight going for a loss of yards. He forced a fumble, recovered a fumble and had two quarterback sacks.
Other first-team defensive linemen were Stanchfield and Fields.
Colton McCammon of Prairie View was a first-team selection at linebacker. He made 116 tackles with seven going for a loss of yards. McCammon intercepted three passes, broke up five passes, recovered one fumble, forced three fumbles and blocked a kick.
Isaac Brakner of Paola was a first-team defensive player at linebacker.
Brakner made a team-leading 60 tackles for the Panthers with 29 solo tackles. He had 12 tackles for a loss of yardage and three quarterback sacks.
Kyle Waterman of Prairie View was first-team at linebacker. He made 67 tackles with 7.5 quarterback sacks. Waterman recovered four fumbles and blocked a kick.
Konnor Vohs of Louisburg was a first-team selection at defensive back. Vosh made 39 tackles. He had two interceptions, forced a fumble and had 10 pass deflections.
Tri-County Spotlight Football
Offense
First Team
Garrett Williams, QB, Paola; Jovanni Blackie, RB, Paola; Ben Wiedenmann, RB, Louisburg; Otis Jacobs, RB, Prairie View; Keegan Crotchett, TE, Spring Hill; Bo Robison, WR, Paola; Zach Theis, WR, Prairie View; Zach Knowlton, Multipurpose, Spring Hill; Carter Stanchfied, Line, Paola; Kaden Fields, Line, Osawatomie; Alec Younggren, Line, Louisburg; Denver Gardner, Line, Spring Hill; Damarius Bassett, Line, Paola
Second Team
Damien Kline, QB, Prairie View; Fletcher Aude, RB, Paola; Draven Pipken, RB, Spring Hill; Bodi Isenhower, RB, Prairie View; Daniel Mitchell, WR, Spring Hill; Kaden Walker, WR, Prairie View; Andy Hupp, Line, Louisburg; Colby Garretson, Line, Prairie View; Colton McCammon, Line, Prairie View; Allen Peuser, Line, Paola; Carson Stear, Spring Hill; Tanner Thompson, Line, Spring Hill
Honorable Mention
Clay Flaming, Line, Spring Hill; Aiden Palmer, Line, Spring Hill; Brandon Doles, WR, Louisburg; Sutter Conrad, RB, Osawatomie; Brock Pitzer, Paola
Defense
First Team
Jake Karr, Line, Paola; Andy Hupp, Line, Louisburg; Carter Stanchfield, Line, Paola; Kaden Fields, Line, Osawatomie; Colton McCammon, LB, Prairie View; Isaac Brakner, LB, Paola; Kyle Waterman, LB, Prairie View; Zack Knowlton, DB, Spring Hill; Garrett Williams, DB, Paola; Konnor Vohs, DB, Louisburg
Second Team
Denver Gardner, Line, Spring Hill; Alec Younggren, Line, Louisburg; Damarius Bassett, Line, Paola; Daquan Rogers, Paola; Jackson Earlywine, LB, Paola; Jake Hooker, LB, Spring Hill; Chase Wilm, LB, Spring Hill; Jake Whitaker, DB, Osawatomie; Cody Powell, DB, Spring Hill; Weston Guetterman, DB, Louisburg; Isaac Meyers, DB, Paola; Zach Theis, DB, Prairie View
Honorable Mention
Clayton Moore, LB, Paola; Chance Mitzner, LB, Osawatomie; Gunner Krull, LB, Spring Hill; Brody Larson, DB, Spring Hill; Anthony Lakin, DB, Spring Hill; Damien Kline, DB, Prairie View; Andrew Reynolds, Line, Prairie View; Toby Wilson, Line, Osawatomie; Seth Carrow, LB, Osawatomie; Bodi Isenhower, LB, Prairie View; Brock Pitzer, DB, Paola
Special Teams
First Team
Damien Kline, K, Prairie View; Garrett Williams, P, Paola
Second Team
Ian Heid, K, Paola; Otis Jacobs, P, Prairie View
