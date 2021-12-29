PAOLA — Senior running back Jovanni Blackie ran for more than 1,300 yards for the Paola Panthers and Spring Hill senior linebacker Austin Rivers was one of the top tackers in the state with more than 100 tackles.
Blackie was a first-team Tri-County Football Team offensive selection at running back. Rivers was a first team defensive selection at linebacker.
Blackie was named the Spotlight offensive player of the year. Rivers was selected the Spotlight defensive player of the year. See related stories.
Paola running back Caden Rhamy was a first-team offensive selection at running back. Kale Murdock was a first-team selection at offensive line.
Rhamy was a first-team defensive selection at linebacker. Murdock was a first-team defensive selection on the line.
Rhamy ran the ball 94 times for 874 yards and 11 touchdowns. He made 37 tackles with 23 solo tackles.
Spring Hill quarterback Fletcher Pankey was a first-team selection at quarterback. Daniel Mitchell was a first-team selection at wide receiver.
Zack Knowlton was a first-team selection at multipurpose. Aiden Palmer was a first-team selection at offensive line. Knowlton was a first-team defensive selection at defensive back.
Knowlton had 1,013 yards of total offense. He had 506 receiving yards with six touchdowns and ran the ball for 453 yards and six touchdowns.
Louisburg wide receiver Mason Dobbins was a first-team selection. Aidan Barker was a first-team selection on the line. Barker was a first-team defensive selection at line.
Osawatomie lineman Kaden Fields was a first-team selection. Fields was also a first-team selection on defensive line.
Prairie View lineman Colton McCammon was a first-team selection. McCammon was a first-team defensive selection at linebacker.
Spring Hill lineman Jackson Rooney was a first-team selection. Mark Debiak was a first-team selection at line.
Louisburg linebacker Brandon Doles was a first-team defensive selection. Jase Hovey was a first-team defensive selection at defensive back. Layne Ryals was a first-team defensive selection at multipurpose.
Osawatomie defensive back Jake Whitaker was a first-team defensive selection.
Paola Panther Dominic McCoy was a first-team selection at kicker. Caleb Chandler of Spring Hill was a first-team selection at punter.
Tri-County Spotlight Football
Offense
First Team
Fletcher Pankey, QB, SR, Spring Hill; Jovanni Blackie, RB, SR, Paola; Caden Rhamy, RB, SR, Paola; Daniel Mitchell, WR, SR, Spring Hill; Mason Dobbins, WR, JR, Louisburg; Kaden Fields, OL, SR, Osawatomie; Colton McCammon, OL, SR, Prairie View; Aiden Palmer, OL, SR, Spring Hill; Aidan Barker, OL, SR, Louisburg; Kale Murdock, OL, JR, Paola; Zach Knowlton, MP, SR, Spring Hill
Second Team
Damien Kline, QB, SR, Prairie View; Bodi Isenhower, RB, SR, Prairie View; Draven Pipken, RB, JR, Spring Hill; Kameron Crotchett, WR, SR, Spring Hill; Andrew Reynolds, OL, SR, Prairie View; Grant Cilano, OL, SR, Paola; Aidan Wegele, OL, SR, Spring Hill; Declan Battle, QB, SO, Louisburg; Trey Moala, QB, SR, Paola; Seth Carrow, RB, JR, Osawatomie; Kolby Kattau, RB, SR, Louisburg; Layton Brandt, RB, SR, Paola; Carter Meek, OL, SO, Spring Hill
Defense
First Team
Kaden Fields, DL, SR, Osawatomie; Jackson Rooney, DL, JR, Spring Hill; Kale Murdock, DL, JR, Paola; Aiden Barker, DL, SR, Louisburg; Mark Debiak, DL, SO, Spring Hill; Austin Rivers, LB, SR, Spring Hill; Colton McCammon, LB, SR, Prairie View; Brandon Doles, LB, SR, Louisburg; Caden Rhamy, LB, SR, Paola; Jake Whitaker, DB, SR, Osawatomie; Jase Hovey, DB, JR, Louisburg; Zach Knowlton, DB, SR, Spring Hill, Layne Ryals, MP, JR, Louisburg
Second Team
Seth Carrow, LB, JR, Osawatomie; Keanu Tiafau, DL, SO, Spring Hill; Layton Moore, LB, SR, Paola; Garrah Bauer, LB, SR, Spring Hill; Nathan Vincent, LB, JR, Louisburg; Clayton Forrest, LB, SR, Paola; Carter Meade, DB, SR, Spring Hill; Trey Moala, DB, SR, Paola; Zach Thies, DB, SR, Prairie View; James Newton, DB, JR, Spring Hill; Brandon Richardson, LB, JR, Spring Hill; Maxwell Douglass, DB, SR, Paola; Brody Stewart, LB, JR, Paola
Special Teams
First Team
Dominic McCoy, K, SR, Paola; Caleb Chandler, P, SR, Spring Hill
Second Team
Damien Kline, K, SR, Prairie View; Layne Ryals, P, SR, Louisburg
