LOUIBURG — Runners spend the offseason preparing for the regular season and use that time to push themselves to post their best times in league, regional and state meets.
The Tri-County Spotlight Girls Cross Country Team did just that. Thirteen of the 24 runners named first team, second team and honorable mention posted their season-best times in the final three meets of the season.
Louisburg freshman Lola Edwards, the girls runner of the year, posted the fastest time in the area this season. Her season-best time came in the Class 4A regional meet at Baldwin, where Edwards finished third in 19 minutes, 49 seconds.
Vienna Lahner of Spring Hill ran her best time of the year early in the season at the Kansas City Metro Classic, crossing the finish line in 19:50.
Maddy Rhamy of Louisburg turned in her best time at the regional meet, placing fourth in 20:29.
Kate Penhallow of Spring Hill ran the fourth best time in the area, crossing the finish line in 20:38 at Kansas City Metro Classic.
Spring Hill Lady Bronco Alyssa Anderson finished the season with her best time, placing 29th in the Class 5A state meet in Augusta.
Darian Hudgeons of Paola and Reese Johnson of Louisburg both ran their best times of the season at the Baldwin regional. Hudgeons was 13th in 21:04. Johnson placed 14th in 21:05.
The Paola Lady Panthers were good at running as a pack. Alana Bollinger, Marina Johnson, and Hazel Downum turned in the eighth, ninth and 10th best times in the area. Their top times were within 39 seconds of each other. Bollinger, Johnson and Downum all had their best performances at the regional meet.
Bollinger had a time of 21:10. Johnson finished in 21:29. Downum crossed the finish line in 21:49.
Erin Apple of Louisburg had a time of 21:50 in the regional meet. Lady Cat Claire Brown finished in 21:52 at regionals.
Maddi Baker of Prairie View ran her best time in the Pioneer League meet, placing seventh in 21:56.
Bree Gassman of Louisburg placed 22nd in the regional meet with a time of 22:12.
Nine of the girls on the Spotlight first and second teams ran their best times in the Class 4A regional meet at Baldwin.
Six of the Lady Cats top seven runners were named first or second team. The Lady Cats placed third in the regional, qualifying the team for a fourth straight trip to the Class 4A state meet in Wamego.
Louisburg placed third in the state, winning a state trophy for the first time in program history.
Kelsie Konitzer of Prairie View picked a great time for her personal record as well, running a season-best time of 22:52 at the Class 3A regional meet in Anderson County. Konitzer placed 10th in the meet, qualifying for state.
First Team
Lola Edwards, Louisburg, 19:49; Vienna Lahner, Spring Hill, 19:50; Maddy Rhamy, Louisburg, 20:29; Kate Penhallow, Spring Hill, 20:38; Alyssa Anderson, Spring Hill, 20:43; Darian Hudgeons, Paola, 21:04; Reese Johnson, Louisburg, 21:05
Second Team
Alana Bollinger, Paola, 21:10; Marina Johnson, Paola, 21:29; Hazel Downum, Paola, 21:49; Erin Apple, Louisburg, 21:50; Claire Brown, Louisburg, 21:52; Maddi Baker, Prairie View, 21:56; Bree Gassman, Louisburg, 22:12
Honorable Mention
Kelsey Igert, Paola, 21:19; Kiana Navratil, Spring Hill, 22:46; Chloe Jones, Paola, 22:49; Kelsei Konitzer, Prairie View, 22:52; Kylie Rogers, Louisburg, 22:54; Lily Woolsey, Paola, 23:13; Nova Ptacek, Louisburg, 23:41; Alexis French, Louisburg, 25:23; Tessa Thompson, Osawatomie, 25:32; Brianna Shippy, Osawatomie, 26:02.
