230412_mr_spt_track_03

LA CYGNE — Bree Allen swept the distance events at state, leading the Prairie View Lady Buffalos to the Class 3A state title by half a point.

Allen won the 800-meter run, 1,600-meter run and 3,200-meter run and ran a leg on the eighth place 4x800-meter relay team at Cessna Stadium on Saturday, May 27.

Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.