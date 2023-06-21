LA CYGNE — Bree Allen swept the distance events at state, leading the Prairie View Lady Buffalos to the Class 3A state title by half a point.
Allen won the 800-meter run, 1,600-meter run and 3,200-meter run and ran a leg on the eighth place 4x800-meter relay team at Cessna Stadium on Saturday, May 27.
Prairie View posted 41.5 points, holding off Lindsborg and Phillipsburg by half a point. Norton Community finished fourth with 40 points.
It is the first girls state championship in Prairie View history.
The Prairie View Lady Buffalos won back-to-back regional titles, placing first in the team standings in the Class 3A regionals at Fredonia. Prairie View also captured the Pioneer League team crown.
The Louisburg Lady Cats were runner-up in the Class 4A regional meet at Shawnee Mission North.
The Paola Panthers and Lady Panthers were runner-up in the Class 4A regional meet at Chanute.
Allen dominated in the Class 3A state meet in Wichita. She won the 800 in 2 minutes, 19 seconds. Allen ran a time of 5:09 for first place in the 1,600-meter run. She added another gold in the 3,200-meter run, crossing the finish line in 10:55.
Maggie Kauk, Paola, had a leap of 17-6.5 for first place in the long jump in Class 4A action. She placed sixth in the triple jump.
Maddy Carpenter Ross, Louisburg, cleared 11-0 for first place in the pole vault.
Spring Hill Lady Bronco Avery Pankey was runner-up in Class 5A in the pole vault. She placed sixth in the long jump.
Margo Todd of Spring Hill placed second in the discus. Todd was seventh in the shot put.
Paola Lady Panther Kena Leonard placed second in the Class 4A shot put.
Emma Lohse of Louisburg was runner-up in the 100-meter dash in Class 4A. She placed seventh in the 200-meter dash.
Lady Cats Mackenzie Rooney, Suzanna Dansel, Kendall Crossley and Emma Lohse placed third in the 4x100-meter relay with a school record time of 49.70 seconds. It was the fourth straight meet the team ran a school record in the event.
The relay team broke the school and league record with a time of 49.84 during the Frontier League meet in Baldwin. The relay team also won gold in the Red Bud Classic in Wellsville with a school record time.
Maddie Baker of Prairie View placed third in the 100-meter hurdles. She was fourth in the high jump.
Class 5A Medalists
4x800 — Sophie Rivers, Legacy Murphy, Payton Hines, Marissa January, Spring Hill, seventh
4x800 — Gavyn Hurley, January, Panky, Murphy, Spring Hill, eighth
4x100 — Adelyn Bauer, Logan Kilbey, Hurley, Pankey, Spring Hill, eighth
Class 4A Girls Medalists
4x100 — Discus — Emma Prettyman, Louisburg, sixth
Javelin — Abby Ediger, Paola, eighth
Class 3A Girls Medalists
4x800 relay — Kelsey Konitzer, Wylie Teagarden, Kally Stroup and Bree Allen ran a school record time of 10:19.64 for eighth place.
Class 5A Girls State Qualifiers
Long jump — Logan Kilbey, Spring Hill, ninth
Triple jump — Kilbey, Spring Hill, 11th
Shot put — Avery Feeback. Spring Hill, 13th
200 — Gavyn Hurley, Spring Hill, 14th
High jump — Jenna Weber, Spring Hill, 14th
Javelin — Olivia Gaa, Spring Hill, 14th
100 hurdles — Mackenzie Copeland, Spring Hill, 15th
Class 4A Girls State Qualifiers
100 hurdles — Maddie Pitzer, Paola, ninth
High jump — Hope Bishop, Paola, ninth
300 hurdles — Mackenzie Rooney, Louisburg, 12th
4x100 — Paola, 12th
4x400 — Louisburg, 12th; Paola, 15th
Javelin — Katie Elpers, Louisburg, 13th
1,600 — Vohs, Louisburg, 13th; Hailey Long, Paola, 16th
4x800 — Paola, 14th
Discus — Ella Baska, Paola, 15th
400 — Vohs, Louisburg, 15th; Abby Jones, Paola, 16th
3,200 — Long, Paola, 16th
Shot put — McKenna Lohse, 16th
Class 3A Girls State Qualifiers
Shot put — Mary Jane Britz, Prairie View, 10th
300 hurdles — Maddie Baker, Prairie View, 11th
Javelin — Kallynn Strop, Prairie View, 14th
400 — Delanie Fox, Prairie View, 15th
Triple jump — Baker, Prairie View, 16th
