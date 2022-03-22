PAOLA — Sixteen state qualifiers, including six state placers, are featured on the Tri-County Spotlight Girls Wrestling Team.
Kailyn Younger, Kylee Slyter and Alyssa Bartlett represent the Paola Lady Panthers on the team. Younger, Slyter and Bartlett, state qualifiers for Paola, were all first-team selections.
Younger closed out her prep wrestling career for the Lady Panthers as a three-time state runner-up performer.
Kylee Eastwood, Alysa Page and Whitley Cox-Haliburton led the Prairie View Lady Buffalos to fourth place in the Class 4A-1A state tournament, one point away from third place and a team trophy.
Eastwood, Paige and Cox-Haliburton all earned first-team honors.
Eastwood placed first in the state. Paige was runner-up. Cox-Haliburton placed sixth.
The Spring Hill Lady Broncos were runner-up in the Class 6A-5A regional, qualifying nine girls for state. Izzy Farris, Jay Yoder and Nevaeh Tauer were first-team selections for Spring Hill.
Twenty-five area high school girls were selected to the Tri-County Spotlight Girls Wrestling Team. There were nine first-team selections, four second-team selections and 12 honorable mention selections.
Younger was a first-team selection at 126 pounds. She was 35-4 on the season. Younger, the Class 4A regional wrestler of the year, placed second at state.
Slyter qualified for state at 109 pounds. She was 23-10 on the season.
Bartlett represented Paola at state at 191 pounds. She was 19-10 on the season.
Eastwood won the Class 4A state title at 170 pounds. She was named the Spotlight wrestler of the year (see related story). Eastwood was 33-5 on the season.
Page was the state runner-up at 155 pounds. She was 32-4.
Cox-Haliburton placed sixth in the state at 235 pounds. She had a record of 13-9 on the season.
Farris placed sixth at 138 pounds in the state tournament. She was 11-14.
Yoder was sixth at 115 pounds. She was 23-11 on the season.
Tauer qualified for state at 143 pounds. She posted a record of 32-9 on the season.
Gracie Oppeau, Spring Hill, was a second-team selection at 126 pounds. Oppeau, a state qualifier, was 29-15 on the season.
Campbell Merris, Spring Hill, earned second-team honors at 155 pounds. Merris was a state qualifier. She was 35-12.
Lexi Suter, Spring Hill, was second team at 170 pounds. Suter, 22-24, was a state qualifier.
Avery Feeback, Spring Hill, was second team at 235 pounds. Feeback represented Spring Hill at state. She was one win away from a state medal. Feeback was 28-10 on the season.
Avery Cochran, Spring Hill, 6-27, was an honorable mention selection at 101 pounds. She was a state qualifier.
Bailey Hallas, Louisburg, was honorable mention at 109 pounds. Hallas, 7-13, was the lone girls wrestler for the Louisburg Lady Cats.
Kaylynn Ottenschnieder, Spring Hill, was honorable mention at 120 pounds. Ottenschnieder, a state qualifier, was 15-23.
Bailey Donahue, Paola, 20-14, was an honorable mention selection at 120 pounds. Kimberlee Eastwood, Prairie View, 13-12, was honorable mention at 120 pounds.
Allie Stinemetz, Spring Hill, 22-13, was honorable mention at 132 pounds. Jailynn Taylor, Paola, 16-12, was honorable mention at 132 pounds.
Bryn Grandon, Paola, 20-10, who wrestled for the first time this season, was an honorable mention at 138 pounds.
Camryn Mather, Paola, 17-15, was honorable mention at 143 pounds.
Charity Friend, Osawatomie, 6-4, was honorable mention at 170 pounds.
Zoey Stogsdill, Prairie View, 7-8, was honorable mention at 191 pounds.
Shyann Weymouth, Osawatomie, 8-10, was honorable mention at 235 pounds. She was a state qualifier for the Lady Trojans.
Tri-County Spotlight Girls Wrestling
First Team
109 pounds — Kylee Slyter, Paola
115 pounds — Jay Yoder, Spring Hill
126 pounds — Kailyn Younger, Paola
138 pounds — Izzy Farris, Spring Hill
143 pounds — Nevaeh Tauer, Spring Hill
155 pounds — Alyssa Page, Prairie View
170 pounds — Kylee Eastwood, Prairie View
191 pounds — Alyssa Bartlett, Paola
235 pounds — Whitley Cox-Halliburton, Prairie View
Second Team
126 pounds — Grace Oppeeau, Spring Hill
155 pounds — Campbell Mermis, Spring Hill
170 pounds — Lexi Suter, Spring Hill
235 pounds — Avery Feeback, Spring Hill
Honorable Mention
101 pounds — Avery Cochran, Spring Hill
109 pounds — Bailey Hallas, Louisburg
120 pounds — Kaylynn Ottenschnieder, Spring Hill
120 pounds — Bailey Donahue, Paola
120 pounds — Kimberlee Eastwood, Prairie View
132 pounds — Allie Stinemetz, Spring Hill
132 pounds — Jailynn Taylor, Paola
138 pounds — Bryn Grandon, Paola
143 pounds — Camryn Mather, Paola
170 pounds — Charity Friend, Osawatomie
191 pounds — Zoey Stogsdill, Prairie View
235 pounds — Shyann Weymouth, Osawatomie
