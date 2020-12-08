LOUISBURG — The Wildcat boys soccer team made school history, becoming the first team from Louisburg to leave the Class 4-1A state tournament with a trophy.
The Louisburg Wildcats defeated Rose Hill 3-0 on Nov. 7, placing third in the state tournament held at Stryker Sports Complex in Wichita. Treston Carlson, Colin McManigal and Cade Gassman scored in the first half for the Louisburg Wildcats. The defense took care of the rest with goalie Mack Newell posting the shutout.
Louisburg finished the season with a record of 16-2-0.
Seven Louisburg players were named to the Tri-County Spotlight Soccer Team.
Treston Carlson, Cade Gassman, Colin McManigal, Braden Yows, Hunter Rogers, Michael Seuferling, Mack Newell and Luke Faulkner represented the Wildcats on the Spotlight team.
Carlson, a forward, started all 18 games for Louisburg. He scored 17 goals with five assists. Carlson had a school record eight game-winning goals. He has 29 career goals, ranking him fifth in school history. Carlson has a school record 12 game-winning goals in his career.
Yows, a midfielder, started 17 of the 18 games. He scored seven goals with a school-record 21 assists.
Seuferling, an outside back, was part of a Wildcat defense that limited opponents to a total of 88 shots all season. He scored four goals on just seven shots this season, including one on a free kick.
“Michael has played nearly every minute of every game for us since he came up,” Conley said. “He is the best shut down outside back in our league.”
Newell allowed just four goals in eight league games for the Louisburg Wildcats, making 36 saves. He posted a school-record 11 shutouts this season. He had shutouts in a school-record five consecutive games.
Newell had three shutouts in the playoffs, including one in the third-place game at state. He made 88 saves on the season, allowing just 11 goals in 18 games.
“The first game he has ever played was the first game we played this season,” Conley said. “He is a kid who decided to play soccer after playing football his freshman year. He has the best reaction I have ever seen.”
Faulkner, a Louisburg senior, played stopper back for a team that allowed just 11 goals in 18 games with 11 shutouts on the season.
Spring Hill also had several members on the Spotlight team, led by Chezney Haney who allowed just nine goals, making 81 saves for the Broncos. He had a goals-against-average of 0.63, less than one goal per game.
Haney, a three-year starter, was first-team all-league twice and second-team once. He was the Spotlight defensive player of the year twice in the past three years.
“He is the best goalie I have had in my time at Spring Hill,” Broncos coach Eric Swartz said. “He is a leader in the back, and the best shot blocker I have seen in high school.”
Hunter Williams, a senior forward, led the Broncos with 13 goals and four assists.
“Hunter is a player who has a great combination of strength and speed,” Swartz said. “He uses his speed in open space incredibly well, not only on offense, but also when he is tracking the ball down from defenders so we can get a costly turnover in our attacking third.
“He has one of the hardest shots I have seen,” Swartz said. “About half of his goals, he just overpowers the defense to win the ball and get a clean shot off.”
Caleb Bruckner of Spring Hill, a sophomore midfielder, had three goals with four assists. He was a defender first, and very fast and determined on one-and-one balls, Swartz said.
Bronco Keen Knittel, a senior outside back, was a lock-down defender, Swartz said. He is strong, with exceptional speed and will challenge every one-on-one ball.
Jackson Rainforth, a senior midfielder, was one of the top players in the league, Swartz said.
Rainforth got more votes for all-league than any other player in the Frontier League. He had three goals with five assists. Rainforth set up the offense from the midfield.
“He stepped into a leadership role this year with the younger players around him and thrived,” Swartz said. “He uses his skill on the ball to maintain possession and create our attacking chances.”
Ben Timpe, a Paola senior forward, was an offensive leader. He pushed the attack for the Panthers and also got back on defense to help in the midfield.
Ian Heid, a Paola senior midfielder, was a tough defender. He also helped on attack, setting up shots for the Panthers.
Carden Escobar, a Paola sophomore midfielder, is a tenacious defender with great footwork and speed.
Braeden Whitehurts, a Paola junior, was an attacking forward for the Panthers.
Shay McLean, a Paola, junior, was a force on defense for Paola.
Tri-County Spotlight Soccer
Treston Carlson, Louisburg, SR, forward; Hunter Williams, Spring Hill, SR, forward; Cade Gassman, Louisburg, SO, forward; Colin McManigal, Louisburg, SO, forward; Ridge Gerstberger, Spring Hill, SR, forward; Braeden Whithurts, Paola, JR, forward; Jackson Rainforth, Spring Hill, SR, midfielder; Braden Yows, Louisburg, JR, midfielder; Caleb Brueckner, Spring Hill, SO, midfielder; Ian Heid, Paola, SR, midfielder; Ben Timpe, Paola, SR, midfielder; Hunter Rogers, Louisburg, JR, defender; Shay McLean, Paola, JR, defender; Carden Escobar, Paola, SO, defender; Michael Seuferling, Louisburg, JR, outside back; Keen Knittel, Spring Hill, SR, outside back; Chezney Haney, Spring Hill, SR, goalie; Mack Newell, Louisburg, SO, goalie.
