LOUISBURG — Seventeen student-athletes were named to the Tri-County Spotlight Soccer Team.
Nine members of the Louisburg Wildcats were named to the Spotlight team, including offensive player of the year Braden Yows and defensive player of the year Michael Seuferling.
Yows, a senior midfielder, scored 17 goals and added 11 assists. He had three game-winning goals.
Seuferling, a senior outside back, played nearly every minute of every game for the Wildcats. He helped lead a defense that allowed just 16 goals, posting eight shutouts.
Spring Hill had four Spotlight team selections.
Four Paola Panthers were named to the team.
The Louisburg Wildcats (12-5-1) were regional runner-up, falling to Bishop Miege in a 2-0 shutout at home. Louisburg went 7-1 in Frontier League play for a share of the league title.
Louisburg senior forward Cade Gassman scored 11 goals with nine assists. He had two game-winning goals.
Junior forward Colin McManigal scored 11 goals for the Wildcats. He added two assists. McManigal had one game-winning goal.
Senior midfielder Isaac Guetterman was a defensive leader for the Wildcats, who allowed just 98 shots on goal this season.
Wildcat goalie Mack Newell, a junior, made 68 saves. He had seven shutouts in 14 starts.
Senior defender Hunter Rogers locked down the middle of the field for the Wildcats.
Louisburg junior center back Matthew Sword moved from backup goalie to the field and gave the Wildcats some depth and leadership on defense.
Wildcat junior Ethan Ptacek played forward and outside midfield. He was an accurate shooter, putting 14 of 27 shots on goal with nine goals and four assists.
Paola junior forward Hayden Worden had two goals and an assist. He was named a Panther captain by his teammates.
Dominic McCoy, a senior center back, made 153 defensive stops for the Panthers. He also assisted the attack with 18 shots on goal.
Paola junior keeper Blake Ramsey made 146 saves. He started in 14 games.
Panther senior defender Shae McLean, a stopper back, made 179 defensive stops. She also scored one goal. McLean was a team captain.
Tri-County Spotlight Soccer Team
Forwards — Cade Gassman, JR, Louisburg; Rocco Russo, SR, Spring Hill; Hayden Worden, JR, Paola; Colin McManigal, JR, Louisburg; Caleb Brueckner, JR, Spring Hill
Midfielders — Braden Yows, SR, Louisburg; Isaac Guetterman, SR, Louisburg; Ethan Ptacek, JR, Louisburg; Zack Brueckner, FR, Spring Hill
Defenders — Michael Seuferling, SR, Louisburg; Dominic McCoy, SR, Paola; Hunter Rogers, SR, Louisburg; Shae McLean, SR, Paola; Matthew Sword, JR, Louisburg;
Goalies — Mack Newell, JR, Louisburg; Blake Ramsey, JR, Paola; Otto Flach, SR, Spring Hill
