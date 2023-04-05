LOUISBURG — Competition on the basketball court was tight in the Frontier League and the Pioneer League this season.
The Louisburg Wildcats split games with the Paola Panthers this season. Paola defeated Louisburg at home in a thriller, 43-41. The Wildcats avenged the road loss with an 11-point, 52-41, victory against the Panthers on senior night.
Paola battled at home in a 54-50 loss against Spring Hill, losing to the Broncos in the first game of the New Year, 45-32.
The Osawatomie Trojans, fielding a young team with one senior, traveled to Prairie View for one of the best high school games of the season. The Trojans defeated the Buffalos in a four-overtime thriller, 66-61.
State came early for the Louisburg Wildcats, falling to Bishop Miege in the first round of the Class 4A substate tournament. Senior point guard Colyer Wingfield led the Wildcats, averaging 17.4 points and six rebounds per game. Wingfield was selected the Tri-County Spotlight Boys Basketball Player of the Year. (See related story).
Wingfield was a first-team selection. The Spotlight team features five first-team selections with players from five different teams earning honors. Six players were named to the second team with eight honorable mention selections.
Louisburg finished the season with a record of 8-13. The Spring Hill Broncos fell to Pittsburg in the opening round of the Class 5A substate, posting a record of 8-13.
Landon Taylor, a Paola senior, was named to the Spotlight first team at guard.
Osawatomie senior Japin Scales was a first-team selection at forward.
Justin Fleer, a Prairie View sophomore, was selected first team at guard.
Chase Bond, a Spring Hill junior, was a first-team Spotlight selection.
Taylor averaged 11.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.6 deflections, 1.9 steals and 1.4 points.
“Landon took on a huge role for us this year and responded very well,” Paola coach Ryan Oshel said. “He led us in points, rebounds, steals, and deflections this year.”
Scales was the go-to-player for the Osawatomie Trojans. He was a leader on and off the court, Osawatomie coach Chris Pitts said.
Scales averaged 8.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.3 steals per game.
Louisburg senior forward Mason Dobbins was a second-team selection. Dobbins averaged 5.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per game.
Kali Calderwood, an Osawatomie junior, was a second-team selection at guard. Calderwood averaged 5.5 points and led the Trojans in 3-pointers with 27.
Prairie View freshman forward Parker Schwartz was second team. He averaged 7.3 rebounds per game.
Paola sophomore JD Troutman was a second-team selection at guard. Troutman started the final seven games of the season, averaging 7.7 points and 2.6 rebounds per start.
Spring Hill senior Luke Metcalf and junior James Allen were second-team selections.
