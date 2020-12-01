SPRING HILL — Alli Frank, Jalyn Stevenson, Kate Milroy and Daphne Gardner led the Lady Broncos volleyball team this season.
Spring Hill qualified for state in 2019, finishing among the top eight teams in the state for Class 5A.
The Lady Broncos posted another 20-win season this year, but faced one of the toughest substates in Kansas. Spring Hill met No. 1 ranked St. Thomas Aquinas in substate.
Frank, Stevenson, Milroy and Gardner were first-team Tri-County Spotlight Volleyball Team selections.
“We had to go through some adversity and change our line-up a third of the way into the season,” Spring Hill coach Erica Book said. “We were undefeated in league, but didn’t get to finish our last three league matches. I feel like we got the toughest draw for substate in the entire state. Do I think we were No.1 in 5A? No, but I do feel like we were in the top eight for sure.”
Spring Hill was 24-6 on the season and undefeated in Frontier League play. All six loses came to state-ranked teams St. James, Bonner Springs, Topeka-Seaman and St. Thomas Aquinas.
Frank, a middle hitter, was moved to the outside when Stevenson was injured. Frank, a team captain, led the Lady Broncos in kills.
Frank, a senior, was a first-team selection at middle hitter. She was named the Spotlight player of the year. (See related story)
Frank led Spring Hill with 234 kills. She added 44 blocks, 47 digs and received 77 services.
Stevenson, who missed two-thirds of the season with an injury, was a first-team selection at hitter. She is a senior. Stevenson was the Spotlight player of the year in 2019.
Milroy, a junior, was the defensive leader on the court at libero. Milroy received 274 services, had 174 digs, recorded 119 assists and served 25 aces.
Gardner, a sophomore setter, touched the ball 1,664 times with 722 assists. She served for 189 points and had 148 digs.
Madison Ballou, an Osawatomie senior, was a first-team selection at hitter. Ballou had 70 aces and 182 kills.
“She is a positive leader,” Osawatomie coach Emily Ballou said. “She has great sportsmanship, is very coachable and inclusive. She is always working to improve.”
Paola Lady Panther senior Abby Richmond was a first-team selection at hitter. Richmond had 174 kills and 66 blocks.
Rinny McMullen, a Louisburg junior, was a first-team selection at setter. She not only led the offense at setter, McMullen was an offensive force up front. McMullen had 439 assists, 207 kills, 149 digs and 48 aces.
Allie Lagasse, an Osawatomie senior, was a first-team selection at hitter. She had 77 aces and 121 kills.
“She is a great athlete,” Ballou said. “She is very court aware. She is a leader and very positive.”
Carleigh Pritchard, a Louisburg senior, was a second-team selection at middle hitter. Pritchard had 169 kills and 36 blocks. She missed several weeks this season with an injury.
Spring Hill junior Kate Frakes was a second-team selection at hitter. Frakes had 153 kills and 50 blocks.
Louisburg senior Alyse Moore was a second-team player at hitter. Moore had 195 digs, 174 kills and 19 aces.
Osawatomie Lady Trojan senior Skyler Gravatt was a second-team selection at libero. Gravatt had 206 digs. She served in 21 aces.
Paola senior Morgan Clark was a second-team selection at outside hitter. Clark had 146 kills and 53 blocks.
Tiana Simmons, an Osawatomie sophomore, was a second-team selection at hitter. Simmons had eight aces, 23 blocks and 115 kills.
Paola Lady Panther senior Mikayla White was a second-team player at setter. White had 411 assists, 161 digs, 44 kills, 31 aces and 31 blocks.
Mackenzie Kuehl, a Paola junior, was a second-team selection at hitter. Kuehl had 176 kills, 151 digs, 28 aces and 26 blocks.
Avery Dempsey, an Osawatomie junior, was an honorable mention selection at setter. Dempsey not only ran the offense, but she was also a hard hitter up front for the Lady Trojans.
Allie Kennedy, a Louisburg sophomore, was an honorable mention selection at hitter. Kennedy had 147 kills and 39 blocks
Spring Hill junior Rylee Serpan was an honorable mention player at outside hitter. Serpan had 166 kills and 40 blocks.
Kinley Baker, a Prairie View junior, was an honorable mention selection at hitter.
Brooklyn Moore, a Prairie View junior, was an honorable mention at hitter.
Osawatomie Lady Trojan senior Amiah Simmons was an honorable mention selection at hitter.
Louisburg junior Chase Kallevig was an honorable mention player at libero. She had a team-leading 300 digs and 55 aces.
Addie Hedrick, a Spring Hill sophomore, was an honorable mention selection. She had 143 kills and 37 blocks.
Louisburg junior Davis Gutterman, a setter, was an honorable mention selection.
Maggie Kauk, a Paola sophomore, was an honorable mention at middle hitter. Kauk had 156 kill and 70 blocks.
Tri-County Spotlight Volleyball
First Team
Alli Frank, SR, Spring Hill; Madison Ballou, SR, Osawatomie; Jalyn Stevenson, SR, Spring Hill; Allie Lagasse, SR, Osawatomie; Abby Richmond, SR, Paola; Rinny McMullen, JR, Louisburg; Cate Milroy, JR, Spring Hill; Daphne Gardner, SO, Spring Hill
Second Team
Skyler Gravatt, SR, Osawatomie; Carleigh Pritchard, SR, Louisburg; Mikayla White, SR, Paola; Kate Frakes, JR, Spring Hill; Alyse Moore, SR, Louisburg; Morgan Clark, SR, Paola; Tiana Simmons, SO, Osawatomie; Mackenzie Kuehl, JR, Paola
Honorable Mention
Avery Dempsey, JR, Osawatomie; Allie Kennedy, SO, Louisburg; Rylee Serpan, JR, Spring Hill; Kinley Baker, JR, Prairie View; Maggie Kauk, SO, Paola; Amiah Simmons, SR, Osawatomie; Chase Kallevig, JR, Louisburg; Brooklyn Moore, JR, Prairie View; Addie Hedrick, SO, Spring Hill; Davis Guetterman, JR, Louisburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.