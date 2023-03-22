PAOLA — The Tri-County Spotlight Boys Wrestling Team features 30 state qualifiers, including 10 state placers.
The Paola Panthers qualified 12 wrestlers for the Class 4A state tournament at Tony’s Pizza Event Center in Salina, placing fourth in the team standings.
Brock Johnson topped 40 wins during the state tournament, placing first at 106 pounds. Johnson scored a 4-2 decision against Johnny Leck of Rose Hill in the 106-pound championship match.
Johnson was 4-0 with two pins and a major decision. He was 42-2 on the season. He was named the Tri-County Spotlight Wrestler of the Year. (See related story)
The Paola Panthers had 13 wrestlers named to the Spotlight team, including 11 first-team selections. The Panthers were ranked in the top five in the state in Class 4A all season. Paola won the Bobcat Classic, placed first in the Paola Invitational, won the Frontier League Tournament, captured the Class 4A regional championship and finished fourth in the state tournament.
Thirty-seven area student-athletes were recognized on the Tri-County Spotlight Boys Wrestling Team. The team has 14 first-team selections, 12 second-team selections and 11 honorable mention selections.
Bryson Rockers, Paola, was a first-team selection at 113 pounds. He was 30-11 on the season. Rockers was runner-up at state.
Panther Kaiden Powell was a first-team selection at 120 pounds. Powell, 38-6, placed third in the state tournament.
Macoy Johnson, Paola, won first-team honors at 144 pounds. Johnson, 20-6, was sixth in the state tournament.
Paola Panther Charlie Zeller made the first team at 157 pounds. Zeller, 37-7, placed fourth in the state.
Clayton Younger, Paola, was first team at 165 pounds. Younger, 36-7, was fourth in the state tournament.
Seth Carrow, Osawatomie, was a first-team selection at 190 pounds. Carrow, 27-12, placed sixth in the Class 4A state tournament.
Spring Hill Bronco Draven Pipken placed fourth in the Class 5A state tournament at 215 pounds. Pipken was 41-7 on the season.
Elijah Eslinger, Louisburg, was a first-team selection at 285 pounds. Eslinger, 40-8, placed sixth in the Class 4A state tournament.
Brody Latto, Paola, a state qualifier at 126 pounds, was a first-team selection. Latto was 29-15.
Hagan Blanck, Paola, was a first-team selection at 132 pounds. Blanck, 19-8, was a state qualifier.
Panther Ryan Pankov qualified for state at 138 pounds. Pankov, 32-8, was a first-team selection.
Sheldon Martin, Paola, was a first-team selection at 150 pounds. Martin, a state qualifier, was 33-9.
The second-team Spotlight selections included 10 state qualifiers with one state placer.
Kelson McAllister, Spring Hill, placed fourth in the Class 5A state tournament at 157 pounds. McAllister was 30-9 on the season.
Spring Hill Bronco Jake Cochran was second team at 106 pounds. Cochran, a state qualifier, was 19-18.
J’Lee Collins, Louisburg, was second team at 126 pounds. Collins, 24-19, was a Class 4A state qualifier.
Parker Slayman, Osawatomie, was a second-team selection at 132 pounds. Slayman was 25-10.
Wildcat Kaven Bartlett was a state qualifier at 138 pounds. Bartlett, 37-6, was a second-team selection.
Avery Bartek, Spring Hill, was a second-team selection at 144 pounds. Bartek, 32-15, was a state qualifier.
Miles Bell, Spring Hill, qualified for state at 150 pounds. Bell, 29-12, was a second-team selection.
Spring Hill Bronco Noah Anderton was a second-team selection at 165 pounds. Anderton, 15-6, was a state qualifier.
Ashton Moore, Louisburg, was a state qualifier at 175 pounds. Moore, 20-8, was a second-team selection.
Brayden Yoder, Louisburg, was a second-team selection at 190 pounds. Yoder, 32-14, was one win away from punching his ticket for state.
Dayton Kline, Prairie View, qualified for state at 215 pounds. Kline, 27-10, was a second-team selection.
Gage Wingerter, Spring Hill, was second team at 285 pounds. Wingerter, a state qualifier, was 23-19.
Honorable mention selections are: Carter Wilson, Spring Hill, 113; Ryan Phal, Spring Hill, 126; James Sheldon, Spring Hill, 132; Jay McCaskill, Louisburg, 157; Jovani Caudill, Osawatomie, 157; Logan Alexander, Spring Hill, 190; Sam Shore, Paola, 190; Trevor Brooks, Prairie View, 190; Carson Martin, Paola, 215; Trace Eslinger, Louisburg, 215; and Draison Lucas, Osawatomie, 285.
First Team
106 pounds — Brock Johnson, Paola, 42-2
113 pounds — Bryson Rockers, Paola, 30-11
120 pounds — Kaiden Powell, Paola, 38-6
126 pounds — Brody Latto, Paola, 29-15
132 pounds — Hagan Blanck, Paola, 19-8
138 pounds — Ryan Pankov, Paola, 32-8
144 pounds — Macoy Johnson, Paola, 20-6
150 pounds — Sheldon Martin, Paola, 33-9
157 pounds — Charlie Zeller, Paola, 37-7
165 pounds — Clayton Younger, Paola, 36-7
175 pounds — Dylan Waggerman, Paola, 38-7
190 pounds — Seth Carrow, Osawatomie, 27-13
215 pounds — Draven Pipken, Spring Hill, 41-7
285 pounds — Elijah Eslinger, Louisburg, 40-8
Second Team
106 pounds — Jake Cochran, Spring Hill, 19-18
126 pounds — J’Lee Collins, Louisburg, 24-19
132 pounds — Parker Slayman, Osawatomie, 25-10
138 pounds — Kaven Bartlett, Louisburg, 37-6
144 pounds — Avery Bartek, Spring Hill, 32-15
150 pounds — Miles Bell, Spring Hill, 29-12
157 pounds — Kelson McAllister, Spring Hill, 30-9
165 pounds — Noah Anderton, Spring Hill, 15-6
175 pounds — Ashton Moore, Louisburg, 20-8
190 pounds — Brayden Yoder, Louisburg, 32-14
215 pounds — Dayton Kline, Prairie View, 27-10
285 pounds — Gage Wingerter, Spring Hill, 23-19
Honorable Mention
113 pounds — Carter Wilson, Spring Hill, 12-21
126 pounds — Ryan Phal, Spring Hill, 24-20
132 pounds — James Sheldon, Spring Hill, 19-23
157 pounds — Jay McCaskill, Louisburg, 24-9
157 pounds — Jovani Caudill, Osawatomie, 28-7
190 pounds — Logan Alexander, Spring Hill, 13-22
190 pounds — Sam Shore, Paola, 23-19
190 pounds — Trevor Brooks, Prairie View, 13-15
215 pounds — Carson Martin, Paola, 6-6
215 pounds — Trace Eslinger, Louisburg, 24-21
285 pounds — Draison Lucas, Osawatomie, 15-10.
