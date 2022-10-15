BONNER SPRINGS – The Spring Hill Broncos won the Frontier League cross country meet.
It was a thrilling finish for Spring Hill, holding off Tonganoxie by 11 points to win the team title with 48 points in the meet held at Wyandotte County Park on Thursday, Oct. 13. Tonganoxie posted a score of 57.
Paola was fourth in the team standings. Louisburg finished seventh.
Logan Beckman led the Broncos, running a time of 16 minutes, 25 seconds for runner-up in the league meet.
Calen George, Spring Hill, placed fifth with a time of 17:09.
“I am proud of the way our boys fought through this season,” Spring Hill coach Brent Smitheran said. “Our squad has been plagued by illness for much of our season. The league meet was the first meet since our season opener that we had all seven of our varsity guys healthy and competing.
“From top to bottom they each put together solid races when it mattered the most,” Smitheran said. “I am particularly happy with how they ran smart and worked together to battle the fierce wind we face on Thursday. Running hard simply was not enough on this day. The boys had to utilize some drafting strategies in order to be successful."
Spring Hill is at De Soto for the Class 5A regional on Saturday, Oct. 22, facing the host De Soto Wildcats in addition to Blue Valley Southwest, St. Thomas Aquinas and St. James.
“We have a fierce regional again this year,” Smitheran said. “Our league meet was a great tune-up for that.”
Devin Trent, Paola, ran a personal record time of 17:33 for seventh place.
Cutter Meade, Paola, also cracked the top 10 in league, finishing ninth with a personal record time of 17:47.
The Spring Hill girls were third in the league meet with a score of 86. Louisburg finished fourth in the team standings. Paola was seventh.
Sophie Rivers, Spring Hill, ran a time of 20:28 for third place.
Emma Vohs, Louisburg, was fifth with a time of 20:42.
Hailey Long, Paola, cracked the top 20 for the Lady Panthers. She ran a personal record time of 21:55 for 17th place.
Payton Hines, Spring Hill, was 18th in 22:06. Maddy Rhamy, Louisburg, placed 19th with a time of 22:21. Kate Penhallow, Spring Hill finished 20th in 22:24.
Other area performances from the girls varsity race were: Kylie Rogers, Spring Hill, 22nd; Lola Edwards, Louisburg, 23rd; Yasmin Rutledge, Paola, 25th; Hailey Hodge, Spring Hill, 28th; Madison Huggins, Louisburg, 32nd; Kiana Navratil, Spring Hill, 34th; Nova Ptacek, Louisburg, 35th; Adelyn O’Hanlon, Spring Hill, 36th; Alana Bollinger, Paola, 40th;
Jasmine Hunt, Spring Hill, 41st; Erin Apple, Louisburg, 50th; Adeline Stuebner, Paola, 53rd; Aubrey Meder, Spring Hill, 62nd; Molly Frakes, Spring Hill, 63rd; Katelyn Peterson, Paola, 65th; Lila Edwards, Louisburg, 68th; Bree Gassman, Louisburg, 70th; Elsie Fleming, Paola, 72nd; Kate Fredeirck, Louisburg, 74th; Dana Mattison, Louisburg, 80th.
Jack Janovick, Spring Hill, placed 11th in the boys varsity race with a time of 18:00.
Zachary Anderson, Spring Hill, was 14th in 18:15. Dylan Estes, Spring Hill, ran a personal record time of 18:23 for 16th place.
Noah Cotter, Louisburg, placed 17th in 18:33. Jacob Tysver, Spring Hill, was 20th in 18:42.
Other area results from the boys varsity race were: Rylan O’Hanlon, Spring Hill, 21st; Skyler Smitheran, Spring Hill, 25th; Gavin Carter, Paola, 28th; Walker Roberts, Spring Hill, 31st; Ethan Ptacek, Louisburg, 32nd; Aidan Smith, Spring Hill, 35th; Micah Sanders, Paola, 37th; Landon Terflinger, Paola, 39th;
Carden Escobar, Paola, 41st; Ben Proctor, Louisburg, 44th; Landan Henry, Louisburg, 45th; Caden Cohee, Paola, 49th; Cody Hockett, Spring Hill, 53rd; Giovanni Urenda, Spring Hill, 57th; Matthew Blackie, Paola, 58th; Payton Schulte, Spring Hill, 59th; Braeden George, Spring Hill, 60th; Blake Bunker, Spring Hill, 63rd; Jacob Campbell, Spring Hill, 67th; Cameron Jenkins, Louisburg, 68th; Garrett Poe, Louisburg, 74th; Camden Boyle, Louisburg, 76th; Michael Mader, Spring Hill, 78th; Byron Burris, Paola, 80th.
Louisburg and Paola are at Baldwin for a Class 4A regional meet Saturday, Oct. 22, facing the host Bulldogs in addition to Eudora, Bishop Miege and Tonganoxie.
