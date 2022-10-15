221019_mr_spt_front_run_01

Members of the Spring Hill boys Frontier League championship cross country team are (from left) Calen George, Jack Janovick, Logan Beckman, Skyler Smitheran, Dylan Estes, Zachary Anderson and Ryland O’Hanlon. Not pictured was Jacob Tysver.

 Submitted Photo

BONNER SPRINGS – The Spring Hill Broncos won the Frontier League cross country meet.

It was a thrilling finish for Spring Hill, holding off Tonganoxie by 11 points to win the team title with 48 points in the meet held at Wyandotte County Park on Thursday, Oct. 13. Tonganoxie posted a score of 57.

