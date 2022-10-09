LOUISBURG – The Spring Hill boys and girls won team titles in the Louisburg Invitational cross country meet.
The Broncos won the boys title with a score of 25 during the meet at Lewis-Young Park on Thursday, Oct. 6. Paola was runner-up at 70. Louisburg had a score of 102 for fifth place.
Logan Beckman of Spring Hill set the pace in the boys race, crossing the finish line in 16 minutes, 50 seconds.
The Lady Broncos won the girls title with a score of 26. Louisburg placed second with a score of 49. Paola has a score of 79 for fourth place in the team standings.
Spring Hill Bronco Calen George placed second with a time of 17:31. Jake Janovick was third in 17:59.
Lady Bronco Sophie Rivers was runner-up in the girls varsity race with a time of 21:04.
Emma Vohs, Louisburg, placed fourth in 21:45. Kate Penhallow, Spring Hill, was fifth with a time of 22:10. Hailey Long, Paola, finished sixth in 22:16.
Legacy Murphy, Spring Hill, was seventh in 20:19. Payton Hines, Spring Hill, ran a time of 22:33 for eighth place. Maddy Rhamy, Louisburg, finished ninth in 23:08. Lola Edwards, Louisburg, was 10th in 23:10.
Yasmin Rutledge, Paola, was 12th in 23:26. Kylie Rogers, Spring Hill, placed 14th in 23:38. Hailey Hodge, Spring Hill, finished 16th in 24:00. Nova Ptacek, Louisburg, placed 17th in 24:11. Alana Bollinger, Paola, was 19th in 24:49.
Cutter Meade, Paola, placed fourth in the boys varsity race with a time of 18:00. Devin Trent, Paola, was fifth in 18:06. Dylan Estes, Spring Hill, finished 12th in 18:47.
Jacob Tysver, Spring Hill, was 13th with a time of 18:56. Ryland O’Hanlon, Spring Hill, placed 14th in 19:05. Skyler Smitheran, Spring Hill, ran a time of 19:08 for 16th place.
Noah Cotter, Louisburg, was 17th in 19:10. Gavin Carter, Paola, placed 18th in 19:32. Leo Martin, Louisburg, finished 19th in 19:37.
Other area varsity girls results were: Kiana Navratil, Spring Hill, 21st; Madison Huggins, Louisburg, 22nd; Bree Gassman, Louisburg, 24th; Erin Apple, Louisburg, 26th; Katelyn Peterson, Paolam, 30th; Elise Fleming, Paola, 31st; Adeline Stuebner, Paola, 32nd.
Other area varsity boys results were: Carden Escobar, Paola, 23rd; Ethan Ptacek, Louisburg, 25th; Landan Henry, Louisburg, 26th; Micah Sanders, Paola, 29th; Ben Proctor, Louisburg, 30th; Caden Cohee, Paola, 35th; Landon Terflinger, Paola, 36th.
