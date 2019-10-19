TONGANOXIE – The Spring Hill boys team was runner-up in the Frontier League cross country championships.
Tommy O’Leary placed third in the boys varsity race, completing the course in 17 minutes, 5 seconds at the Leavenworth County Fairgrounds in Tonganoxie on Thursday, Oct. 17.
The Broncos had three runners in the top 10 and four in the top 20.
Braxton Dixon placed seventh for Spring Hill with a time of 17:21. Caleb Brueckner was ninth in 17:28. Kael Knittel placed 16th in 17:54.
Eleven area runners earned All-Frontier League honors for being among the top 21 runners in the meet. The top seven runners were first-team All-Frontier League. Runners placing eighth through 14th were second-team. Runners finishing 15 through 21st were honorable mention.
Tonganoxie won the boys team on its home course with a score of 51. Spring Hill was second with a score of 63. Louisburg placed sixth. Paola finished eighth.
Aaron Maxwell led the Paola boys, placing 12th in 17:35. Anthony Davis of Louisburg was 15th in 17:53.
Alyssa Anderson of Spring Hill ran a time of 19:34 for fourth place in the girls varsity race.
Louisburg’s Trinity Moore was fifth at 19:41. Vienna Lahner of Spring Hill placed eight in 20:36.
Chloe Jones of Paola ran a time of 20:51 for ninth place. Reese Johnson of Louisburg finished 20th in 21:32.
Eudora won the girls team title with a score of 37. Spring Hill placed fourth with a score of 125. Louisburg was sixth. Paola finished seventh.
Ryan Rogers of Louisburg placed 25th with a time of 18:40. Teammate Carson Houchen was 27th. Braden Stillmaker of Spring Hill finished 28th.
Other results from the boys race were: Caden Bradshaw, Louisburg, 31st; Cade Holtzen, Louisburg, 33rd; Evan Murphy, Louisburg, 36th; Sawyer Richardson, Louisburg, 39th; Gavin Carter, Paola, 40th; Blake Norman, Spring Hill, 41st; Ben McKain, Louisburg, 54th; Jordan Macfarlane, Paola, 57th; Tyler Detherage, Louisburg, 58th; Anthony Casenas, Spring Hill, 61st; Jordan Kinsey, Spring Hill, 63rd; Braden Branine, Louisburg, 64th; Braeden George, Spring Hill, 65th; Leo Martin, Louisburg, 66th; Noah Wolf, Paola, 70th; Griffin Drew, Louisburg, 74th; Riley Tyron, Spring Hill, 76th; Patrick Tayari, Paola, 79th; Chris Lohas-Faust, Paola, 81st; Michael Shick, Spring Hill, 85th; Sam Wheeler, Louisburg, 87th; Drake Baus, Louisburg, 88th; Purno Sangma, Louisburg, 91st; and Samuel Oursler, Spring Hill, 93rd.
Molly Murray of Spring Hill placed 29th in the girls race with a time of 22:15.
Other results from the girls race were: Claire Brown, Louisburg, 36th; Kennady Wilkerson, Louisburg, 44th; Rylee Calderwood, Spring Hill, 48th; Kelsey Igert, Paola, 49th; Rylee Pratt, Paola, 50th; Ruth Minster, Louisburg, 55th; Lily Woolsey, Paola, 56th; Bree Gassman, Louisburg, 59th; Abigail Sparks, Spring Hill, 61st; Darian Hudgeons, Paola, 68th; Nova Ptacek, Louisburg, 69th; Alexis French, Louisburg, 76th; Hailey Hodge, Spring Hill, 77th; Saydee Shannon, Spring Hill, 83rd; Malee Rutherford, Louisburg, 87th; Morgan Brueckner, Spring Hill, 89th; Emily Williams, Louisburg, 90th; Rebecca McCreight, Spring Hill, 91st; Emma Behrendt, Paola, 96th; Toni Caplinger, Louisburg, 98th; Natalie George, Louisburg, 100th; Lillian Haney, Spring Hill, 102nd; Emma Johnson, Paola, 103rd; Andrea Gaza, Louisburg, 104th; and Megan Foote, Louisburg, 105th.
