OTTAWA — The Spring Hill Bronco boys cross country team placed second in the Frontier League meet at Ottawa.
The Lady Broncos placed third in the league meet Thursday, Oct. 15.
Tommy O’Leary led the Spring Hill boys, placing fourth in the league meet. He ran a time of 18 minutes, 15 seconds.
Kael Knittel of Spring Hill was seventh. Carson Houchen of Louisburg placed 12th. Wildcat Ryan Rogers was 16th. Braden Stillmaker of Spring Hill was 19th. Cade Holtzen of Louisburg placed 20th.
Vienna Lahner placed second for the Spring Hill Lady Broncos with a time of 20:19.
Lola Edwards of Louisburg placed fifth. Kate Penhallow of Spring Hill was sixth. Lady Bronco Alyssa Anderson placed ninth.
Other top 65 results from the girls meet were:
Maddy Rhamy, Louisburg, 24th; Kiana Navratil, Spring Hill, 26th; Darian Hudgeons, Paola, 27th; Kylie Rogers, Spring Hill, 29th; Alana Bollinger, Paola, 32nd; Molly Murray, Spring Hill, 33rd; Claire Brown, Louisburg, 38th; Saydee Shannon, Spring Hill, 42nd; Hazel Downum, Paola, 43rd;
Bree Gassman, Louisburg, 44th; Erin Apple, Louisburg, 49th; Nova Ptacek, Louisburg, 53rd; Alexis French, Louisburg, 56th; Kelsey Igert, Paola, 58th; Jasmin Hunt, Spring Hill, 63rd.
Other top 65 results from the boys meet were:
Ryland O’Hanlon, Spring Hill, 21st; Cutter Meade, Paola, 22nd; Caden Bradshaw, Louisburg, 23rd; Hayden Ross, Louisburg, 25th; Tanner Petillo, Paola, 26th; Aidan Smith, Spring Hill, 28th; Trent Allen, Louisburg, 33rd; Sawyer Richardson, Louisburg, 39th;
Griffin Drew, Louisburg, 42nd; Leo Martin, Louisburg, 43rd; Aaron Burrell, Spring Hill, 45th; Blake Norman, Spring Hill, 49th; Braden Branine, Louisburg, 51st; Samuel Downum, Paola, 54th; Bradyn Rockers, Paola, 56th; Noah Cotter, Louisburg, 57th; Jordan Kinsey, Spring Hill, 58th; Payton Schulte, Spring Hill, 60th; Braeden George, Spring Hill, 61st; Anthony Casenas, Spring Hill, 67th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.