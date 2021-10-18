BALDWIN CITY – The Spring Hill boys cross country team ran in a strong pack at the Frontier League meet, placing three runners in the top 10 on its way to winning the team title.
Logan Beckman led the Broncos, running a time of 17 minutes, 4 seconds for fourth place. He earned first-team All-Frontier League honors with the performance.
The top seven runners are first team. Eight through 14th place are second team, and 15th through 21st are honorable mention.
Kael Knittel was sixth in 17:30. Calen George finished seventh in 17:36. Knittel and George were first team.
Spring Hill had a score of 51, defeating Louisburg by six points. Paola was fourth in the team standings.
Jaden Vohs set pace for Louisburg, placing third in 16:45. He was first team.
Louisburg Wildcat Jerynce Brings Plenty was eighth with a time of 17:40 Brings Plenty earned first-team honors.
Noah Cotter of Louisburg placed 11th in 18:13. Spring Hill’s Braden Stillmaker was 15th in 18:19. Cutter Meade of Paola finished 16th in 18:24.
Cotter was second team. Stillmaker and Meade were honorable mention.
Louisburg Wildcat Hayden Ross was 19th in 18:28. Louisburg’s Leo Martin finished 20th with a time of 18:28. David Trent of Paola placed 21st in 18:30. Ross, Martin and Trent were honorable mention.
Vienna Lehnaer placed third for the Lady Broncos with a time of 19:49. She was first-team all-league.
Emma Vohs of Louisburg was ninth in 20:23. Spring Hill’s Kate Penhallow was 12th in 20:48. Reese Johnson of Louisburg finished 16th in 21:09.
Vohs was first team. Penhallow was second team. Johnson earned honorable mention honors.
Lady Cat Maddie Rhamy placed 17th in 21:25. Alyssa Anderson of Spring Hill was 20th in 21:33. Spring Hill’s Saydee Shannon finished 21st in 21:37.
Rhamy was second team. Anderson and Shannon were honorable mention.
Other girls results were: Kiana Navratil, Spring Hill, 33rd; Payton Hines, Spring Hill, 34th; Nora Ptacek, Louisburg, 37th; Bree Gassman, Louisburg, 38th; Alana Bollinger, Paola, 40th;
Erin Apple, Louisburg, 41st; Hazel Downum, Paola, 43rd; Yasmine Rutledge, Paola, 44th; Adeline Stuebner, Paola, 45th; Madison Huggins, Louisburg, 48th; Anna Poe, Louisburg, 53rd; Molly Murray, Spring Hill, 54th; Adelyn O’Hanlon, Spring Hill, 55th; Kailyn Younger, Paola, 56th; Hailey Hodge, Spring Hill, 59th; Jasmine Hunt, Spring Hill, 60th; Kelsey Igert, Paola, 64th; Laveinia Newton, Paola, 66th; Elsie Fleming, Paola, 71st; Ashley Brown, Spring Hill, 77th; Morgan Brueckner, Spring Hill, 82nd; Minna Meter, Louisburg, 85th; Emma Johnson, Paola, 87th; Lilly Haney, Spring Hill, 88th.
Other boys results were: Aidan Smith, Spring Hill, 23rd; Tanner Petillo, 26th; Jack Janovich, Spring Hill, 27th; Ryland O’Hanlon, Spring Hill, 29th; Carden Escobar, Paola, 30th; Gavin Carter, Paola, 36th; Jacob Tysver, Spring Hill, 37th; Landon Henry, Louisburg, 40th;
Blake Norman, Spring Hill, 41st; Sawyer Richardson, Louisburg, 44th; Skyler Smitheran, Spring Hill, 46th; Patrick Reeder, Paola, 47th; Vitus Aagaard, Louisburg, 50th; Max LaJoy, Louisburg, 51st; Ben Proctor, Louisburg, 55th; Cody Hockett, Spring Hill, 57th; Walker Roberts, Spring Hill, 60th; Sammy Downum, Paola, 75th; Matthew Blackie, Paola, 79th.
