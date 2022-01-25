SPRING HILL – The Louisburg girls took an early lead on the road against Spring Hill but could not hold on in a 40-32 loss to the Lady Broncos.
Louisburg opened the game with a 15-8 first quarter on Wednesday, Jan. 19.
Spring Hill bounced back with a 12-4 second-quarter run to take a one-point, 20-19, lead at the intermission.
The Lady Broncos held an 8-5 edge in the third quarter and outscored Louisburg 12-8 in the final frame.
Sydney Buscher led Spring Hill with 15 points. Jenna Webber hit double figures with 12 points.
Kaylee Oakes had eight points. Tessa Dawson and Lorelei Harris also scored.
Adyson Ross posted eight points for Louisburg. Ava Baker added seven points.
Emma Lohse, Brianne Kuhlman, Delanie Tally and Jordan Mynsted also scored.
