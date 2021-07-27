SPRING HILL — Lady Bronco Mya January was a first-team all-league selection by Frontier League softball coaches.
Spring Hill won the league title and captured a regional championship, qualifying for the Class 5A state tournament.
Spring Hill, 21-2, won its first 16 games to open the season. The Lady Broncos did not give up a single run in their first six games and outscored their opponents 227 to 23 on the season.
The Lady Broncos had seven players named to the all-league team.
Gaige Pinkerton was a second-team selection at catcher. Paityn Flood was named second team at infield. Vanessa Murray was a second-team selection at pitcher.
Mariah Hess and Riann Pinkerton were honorable mention selections at infield. Julia Hess was named second team at utility. Maggie McNally was an honorable mention selection at pitcher.
Kate Ediger of Paola was a second-team selection at infield. Alexis Chapman was named second team at outfield.
Ava Kehl of Paola was an honorable mention selection at catcher. Kyia Fuller was an honorable mention selection at infield.
Brooklyn Diederich of Louisburg was an honorable mention selection at outfield. Mia Wilson was a honorable mention selection at pitcher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.