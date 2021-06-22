LOUISBURG — The final event for the 2021 Class 4A state track and field meet in Wichita was a thrilling one.
There was a lot on the line. Heading into the 4x400-meter relay at Cessna Stadium on Friday, May 28, history was on the line.
Louisburg and Andale were in a two-team race for the state championship. Justin Collins, Tom Koontz, Ethan Ptacek and Ben Weidenmann ran a time of 3 minutes, 29.13 seconds for third place. Louisburg scored six points in the event, giving the Wildcats the team title by 4.5 points with 77.5 points to 73 points for runner-up Andale.
Sixteen members of the Louisburg Wildcats state championship team were recognized on the Tri-County Spotlight Boys Track and Field Team.
Koontz left with his hands on the Class 4A state championship trophy and placed in three events on the day. He ran a time of 14.97 for first place in the 110-meter high hurdles. He was runner-up in the 300-meter hurdles. He was named the Spotlight boys athlete of the year. (See related story)
Louisburg won the regional meet at Panther Stadium on Friday, May 21, posting 168 points. Paola was runner-up with 138 points.
Gold
Tom Koontz, Louisburg, placed first in the 110-meter high hurdles with a time of 14.97. He was second in the 300-meter hurdles.
Silver
Luke Faulkner, Louisburg, was runner-up in the pole vault.
Bo Robison, Paola, placed second in the javelin. Robison was fifth in the long jump.
Otto Knittel, Spring Hill, was runner-up in the 110-meter high hurdles. He was fourth in the preliminaries and moved up two spots in the finals. Knittel placed fourth in the 300-meter hurdles.
Bronze
Justin Collins, Ethan Ptacek and Ben Weidenmann and Koontz placed third in the 4x400-meter relay, sealing the Class 4A state championship for the Louisburg Wildcats.
Louisburg placed third in the 4x800-meter relay. Running the relay were Carson Houchen, Cade Holtzen, Hayden Ross and Jaden Vohs.
State Medalists
James Earlywine, Paola, placed fourth in the pole vault. Caden Caplinger, Louisburg, was eighth.
Caden Rhamy, Paola, was fourth in the shot put. Isaac Brakner, Paola, placed eighth.
Nathan Vincent, Louisburg, placed fourth in the javelin.
Rhamy, Paola, was fifth in the discus.
Mason Dobbins, Louisburg, tied for fifth place in the high jump.
Collins, Louisburg, placed fifth in the 100-meter dash.
Collins, Louisburg, was fifth in the 400-meter dash. Ptacek, Louisburg, was eighth.
Tommy O’Leary, Spring Hill, placed fifth in the pole vault.
Vohs, Louisburg, was sixth in the 800-meter run.
Vohs, Louisburg, finished sixth in the 1,600-meter run. Houchen, Louisburg, was eighth.
Jake Karr, Paola, placed seventh in the 300-meter hurdles.
Spring Hill placed eighth in the 4x400-meter relay. Running the relay were Alex Gisel, Luke Bunker, O’Leary and Knittel.
State Qualifiers
Aidan Palmer, Spring Hill, qualified for the Class 5A state meet in the discus.
Leonardo Bazza, Spring Hill, competed at state in the discus.
Collin Rooney, Spring Hill, qualified for state in the 110-meter high hurdles.
Fletcher Pankey, Spring Hill, competed at state in the javelin.
Michael Anderson, Spring Hill, qualified for state in the pole vault.
Tanner Petillo, Paola, competed at state in the 800-meter run.
Houchen, Louisburg, qualified for state in the 1,600-meter run.
Devin Trent, Paola, competed at state in the 3,200-meter run.
Ryan Rodgers, Louisburg, qualified for state in the 3,200-meter run.
Caplinger, Louisburg, competed at state in the pole vault.
Samuel Johnson, Paola, qualified for state in the pole vault.
Jay Scollin, Louisburg, competed at state in the javelin.
Nick Walker, Paola, qualified for state in the javelin.
Damrius Basett, Paola, competed at state in the shot put.
Paola qualified for state in the 4x100-meter relay. Jovanni Blackie, Jake Karr, Chris Lohaus-Fast and Brock Pitzer ran on the relay.
The Paola Panthers competed at state in the 4x400-meter relay. Cutter Meade, Andy Linder, Tanner Petillo and Trent ran relay.
Paola qualified for state in the 4x800-meter relay. Landon Taylor, Braden Whitehurst, Petillo and Karr ran the relay.
Whitehurst, Paola, competed at state in the 300-meter hurdles.
Lohaus-Fast, Paola, qualified for state in the 100-meter dash.
Nathan Apple, Louisburg, compete at state in the 110-meter high hurdles.
Isaiah Whitley, Louisburg, qualified for state in the long jump.
Jeremy Bloodgood, Prairie View, qualified for state in the 800-meter run.
Honorable Mention
Sutter Conrad, Osawatomie, placed fifth in the Class 3A regional meet in the 300-meter hurdles.
Ben Timpe, Paola, was fifth in the Class 4A regional in the javelin.
The Spring Hill Broncos placed fifth in the 4x100-meter relay at the Class 5A regional meet.
Garrah Bauer, Spring Hill placed fifth in the triple jump at regionals.
Whitehurst, Paola, placed fifth in the 110-meter high hurdles.
Dobbins, Louisburg, placed fifth in the regional in the 300-meter hurdles.
Lohaus-Fast, Paola, was fifth in the regional in the 200-meter dash.
Vincent, Louisburg, was fifth in the regional in the discus.
Grant Celano, Paola, placed sixth in the regional in the discus.
Jordan Kinsey, Spring Hill, was sixth in the regional in the 300-meter hurdles.
Bauer, Spring Hill, placed sixth in the regional in the long jump.
Luke Hebert, Osawatomie, was sixth in the 1,600-meter run and sixth in the 3,200-meter run at regionals.
Thomas Harp, Paola, placed sixth in the regional in the pole vault.
