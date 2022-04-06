LOUISBURG — Nine state qualifiers are back for the defending Class 4A state champion Louisburg boys track program. Seventy-one boys are out for the team this spring.
Twenty girls are out for the Lady Cats team, which placed fifth in the state.
State champion Tommy Koontz leads the list of state qualifiers and placers returning. Koontz, a senior, placed first in the 110-meter high hurdles. He was second in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles.
Ethan Ptacek, a junior, and Koontz return from the second-place 4x100-meter relay and the third-place 4x400-meter relay. Ptacek was also eighth in the 400-meter dash.
Senior Jaden Vohs and senior Hayden Ross were third in the 4x800-meter relay. Vohs was sixth in the 1,600 and sixth in the 800.
Junior Mason Dobbins placed third in the 110 hurdles. He was fifth in the high jump.
Junior Nathan Vincent placed fourth in the javelin. Sophomore Caden Caplinger was eighth in the pole vault.
Nate Apple, a junior, qualified for state in the 110 hurdles. Junior Isaiah Whitley qualified for state in the long jump.
“We are coming off an amazing season in 2021, finishing with a state championship,” Louisburg coach Andy Wright said. “I would like to see us continue that high as we return nine state qualifiers with seven state medalists.
Wright was the Class 4A boys track coach of the year in 2021.
The Louisburg Lady Cats are taking aim at a state trophy this season, following up on the team’s fifth-place finish a year ago.
The Lady Cats return four state qualifiers, including three state medalists.
Senior Delaney Wright turned in three gold medal performances at state for Louisburg. Wright won the 200-meter dash, the 400-meter dash and the long jump.
Senior Corinna McMullen was fourth in the discus.
Sophomore Emma Vohs placed sixth in the 400-meter dash.
Senior Davis Guetterman qualified for state in the javelin, placing fourth in regionals.
Junior Emma Prettyman is back in the throwing events.
Sophomore Erin Apple returns to run distance events.
Coach John Reece is entering his 20th season with the Louisburg track and field program.
“After last year’s fifth place team finish at state, we hope to return and move up to the podium,” Reece said. “We have added some upperclassmen to the roster this year and look to be very competitive with a small group. Controlling what we can control and performing to our best is a key for us to being successful this season.”
Other returning letter-winners for the Wildcat boys are: senior Chase Pritchard, shot put and discus; senior Hayden Feikert, long jump; senior Cooper Hipp, sprints; junior Gavin York, sprints; junior Jackson Rooney, shot put; junior Lane Ryals, discus and javelin; junior Wade Carson, javelin; and sophomore Hunter Heinrick, sprints.
