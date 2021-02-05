PAOLA – For two quarters, the Frontier League matchup between the Paola Panthers and rival Louisburg Wildcats was like a prize fight with teams trading baskets instead of blows in the first two quarters.
Paola and Louisburg each had 17 points in the opening frame. Trey Moala sank two 3-pointers right out of the gate and had eight points in the quarter. Bo Robison made three baskets and a free throw to post seven points. Seven players scored in the frame for the Wildcats.
Louisburg post player Julian Margrave took over in the second quarter, scoring seven points as the Wildcats outscored the Panthers 15-10.
Louisburg led 32-27 at the half and the Wildcat defense took care of the rest in a 70-38 victory over the Panthers on senior night in Paola on Tuesday, Feb. 2.
The Wildcats held the Panthers to two points in the third quarter, taking command of the game with 19-2 run.
The Wildcats outscored the Panthers 19-9 in the fourth quarter and ended the game with a running clock, leading by more than 30 points.
Prior to the game, the Paola Panthers recognized seniors Fletcher Aude, Bo Robison, Brock Pitzer and Garrett Williams. Senior dancer Mia Garrett was also honored.
Margrave broke a tie in the first quarter with a 3-pointer for the Wildcats, making it 7-4 in the early going.
Robison made an inside basket to tie the score at 9-9 for the Panthers. Moala hit a pair of 3-pointers to tie the game at 12-12 and 15-15.
Margrave hit two big shots for Louisburg to open the second quarter. Ben Guetterman had a steal and layup, extending the Wildcats lead to 24-19 with 5:04 left in the half.
Robison made it a 3-point game with a dunk at 24-21. Aude made a layup. Caden Rhamy hit a jump shot to narrow the margin to one point, 26-25, with 2:51 on the clock.
Margrave made an inside basket as Louisburg led by five at the break, 32-27.
Guetterman made a jump shot to open the third quarter. Margrave followed with a jump shot and an inside basket to make it a 10-point game, 39-29.
Guetterman made an inside basket and drew the foul. He sank the free throw. Guetterman hit a 3-pointer on the next possession, increasing the lead to 15 points, 44-29.
Konnor Vohs had a steal and layup for the Wildcats. Margrave sank an inside shot, and added a 3-pointer to push the lead to 21 points, 51-29.
Margrave made it a 30-point game, 63-33, with a 3-pointer with 4:26 left in the fourth quarter.
Margrave led all scorers with 26 points. Guetterman posted 14 points. Vohs finished with 12 points. Weston Guetterman and Dawson Barnes each had seven points. Michael Seuferling and Maverick Rockers also scored.
Moala led Paola with 16 points. Robison had 11 points. Ayden Morris, Jonas Sanders, Pitzer and Rhamy also scored.
Paola Panthers
The Panthers scored 60 points at home Thursday, Jan. 5, but it was not enough in a 73-60 loss to Metro Academy.
Paola had to play catch up most of the night. The Panthers were outscored 15-10 in the first quarter and 21-12 in the second frame.
The Panthers held a 14-13 edge in the third quarter. Paola posted 24 points in the final frame, but that was matched by Metro Academy.
Moala led Paola with 27 points. Robison posted 15 points. Aude finished with 11 points. Williams and Pitzer also scored.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.