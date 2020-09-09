LOUISBURG — The Louisburg Lady Cat volleyball team has started on a quest to compete in its fourth straight state tournament.

The Lady Cats went 23-18 last season, upsetting Bishop Miege in the substate championship to advance to the state tournament. Louisburg placed fourth in the state. It was the third year in a row the Lady Cats placed among the top four teams in the state for Class 4A.

Senior starters Carleigh Prichard and Alyse Moore are back to lead the team.

Prichard is a middle blocker. She was a first-team Tri-County Spotlight Volleyball Team selection. Pritchard had a team-leading 232 kills. She added 66 blocks.

Moore is an outside and opposite side hitter.

Juniors Davis Guetterman, Rinny Mcmullen and Chase Kallevig started last season for the Lady Cats. Guetterman and McMullen are setters and hitters. Kallevig is the defensive leader on the club at libero.

Gutterman was a Spotlight volleyball team selection.

McMullen was named to the all-state tournament team. She was a first-team Spotlight selection. McMullen had 504 assists at setter. She had 179 digs, 90 aces and 59 kills.

Louisburg is ranked fourth in Class 4A in the Kansas Volleyball Coaches Association preseason poll.

The Lady Cats have 30 players out for the program, including the five returning starters and letter-winners.

Coach Jessica Compliment is entering her 15th season with the Lady Cat program.

“So far practices have been good,” Compliment said. “The players have embraced the challenges and changes for this season, but they are maintaining a positive attitude and getting after it at practice.”

Louisburg is taking nothing for granted, but showing up to work every day and leaving that effort on the court, Compliment said.

“We are approaching this season one week at a time and focusing on who our opponents are for that week,” she said. “As always, we would like to see ourselves in position to compete for postseason play.”

Senior hitter Carleigh Pritchard (No. 7) and junior setter Davis Guetterman (No. 4) got up for a block during the Louisburg Lady Cats season opener against the rival Paola Lady Panthers at home for senior night Tuesday, Sept. 1.